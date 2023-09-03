Junior Andre looks exactly like father Peter in a first look at his new single

<!–

Junior Andre looked just like his famous father Peter Andre in a first photo to promote his new single.

The eldest child of Katie Price and Peter hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps, who scored big hits in the 1990s with songs like Mysterious Girl and All Night, All Right.

Junior gave his 548,000 Instagram followers a sneak preview and shared a photo of the new single cover on Sunday.

The 18-year-old singer, who wore an all-black outfit in the promo photo, wrote: “You’ve been asking me for ages ‘when are you dropping new music?’

‘Well, I can finally say with a big smile on my face that my single ‘Only One’ is out on FRIDAY 15 SEPTEMBER!! I’ve been working non-stop in the studio and I have so much new music to share with all of you.

Lookalike: Junior Andre looked like the spitting image of his famous father Peter Andre in a first image promoting his new single

Talented: Katie Price and Peter’s eldest child hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps, who had big hits in the 1990s with songs like Mysterious Girl and All Night, All Right

“I can’t thank you enough for the support you continue to give me, I really appreciate you all.

He ended by saying, “Pre-save the song so you hear it first, click the link in my bio. Can’t wait for the song to be yours #onlyone #newmusic #newsingle #comingsoon.’

The hitmaker Mysterious Girl previously hit back at allegations that he called his son Junior a “fake baby” because of his music career.

Peter spoke on Loose Women with Charlene White, Denise Welch, Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore.

Despite guiding his son and introducing him to the record label team, he has argued that his success is a result of his hard work.

Peter said, ‘What I’ve tried to do with Junior and all the kids is still you might get a chance but you have to work damn hard for it and he does.

‘He’s in the studio and he’s constantly writing songs. I told him, ‘Don’t just expect songs to come to you. Write them, be a writer, because then you will never go hungry.”

‘He’s a great boy. He’s doing really well. He gets gigs after gigs.’

Junior, 18, wrote on Instagram: “I can’t thank you enough for the support you continue to show me, I really appreciate you all.”

Proud: the teenager received a major new record deal with Harry Styles’ label Columbia in 2021

Nepotism babies — or “fake babies” as they’re often referred to — have taken 2023 by storm, referring to offspring of celebrities who easily make their way into the world of showbiz, such as Brooklyn Beckham.

In 2021, at the age of 16, Junior signed a major record deal with Harry Styles’ label Columbia Records.

He said at the time, ‘Wow.. where do I begin. The past 6 months have been hectic. But I loved every second.

“My dad took me to the studio six months ago and got me into the booth at @rebelrecs. I’ve been secretly working on a MASSIVE project ever since, and not too long ago I got a call saying @columbiauk wanted to sign me!’

He continued: I would like to express my gratitude to the @rebelress team, along with my father, who helped me develop into an artist.

Paternal support: It comes after Peter hit back at fake baby allegations about his son Junior’s music career on Loose Women

And of course a big shoutout to @sktartist and @marcellonoego. They are very talented and have been working with me on this project since the beginning.’

He ended his post writing, “And of course my family and friends. I love everyone who supports me and I’m very excited to take this journey with all of you.”

Junior excitedly announced, “NEW MUSIC COMING SOON!!”

In June last year, he celebrated his debut single Slide hitting number one on the UK iTunes chart.