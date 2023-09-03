Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu affectionately hold hands on a date night in New York… after revealing he would like to ‘start a family’ with her

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend of five years, Jeanne Cadieu, were seen lovingly walking hand in hand on a casual date night in New York City on Saturday.

The Nightcrawler actor, 42, who recently revealed that he would “love to start a family” with the French model, 27, enjoyed dinner together in the Big Apple and was also spotted taking a leisurely stroll.

The couple, who were romantically linked for the first time in 2018, opted for stylish comfort during the weekend away.

The Oscar-nominated star wore loose-fitting gray pants and a plain white short-sleeved T-shirt.

He draped a white sweater over his shoulders in case he got cold later in the evening and slipped on a pair of white sneakers fastened with laces.

The beauty also dressed up for the outing wearing classic jeans with cuffs at the bottom.

She additionally wore a long-sleeved white sweater and slipped on a pair of black sneakers to stay comfortable while walking around the city.

Jeanne easily carried in her hand a small, blue-colored bag, in which she could keep a few things she might need for the night.

Her locks were parted down the middle and flowed effortlessly naturally in light waves to brush past her shoulders.

The happy duo was seen flashing smiles as they engaged in light-hearted conversation as they spent quality time together.

The couple’s latest outing comes shortly after Jake opened up about his relationship with the model, revealing that he would “love to start a family” with Jeanne while promoting his upcoming children’s book: The Secret Society Of Aunts And Uncles.

After stating that the book was inspired by his close relationship with his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard’s children, Ramona, 16, and Gloria, 11, the actor revealed his future goals.

“I’d really like to have a family, and if it’s anything like the family my sister raised and nurtured, I’d be proud,” he recently said. People and called his relationship with his nieces “one of the most important in my life.”

pair seen in March 2022 in Beverly Hills

On how their relationship has changed over the years, the Brokeback Mountain actor said, “It’s all about growing together and listening and being open. If it works, it’s really not much different from any other relationship.’

Jake and Jeanne have mostly stayed private, with the star explaining, “It’s no secret I’m in a relationship and it’s a great relationship.”

“We’re private, but I think we are who we are. We just live our life. We’ve always done that. And I love that people are interested, but at the same time it’s like what’s ours is ours,” the Prisoners actor added.

The couple were first linked in 2018 when they were seen together on outings in New York City and also Paris.

They later took the next step and made their red carpet debut in September 2021 by attending the premiere of The Lost Daughter in support of Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Since then, Jake and Jeanne have walked the red carpet together more often, such as at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 and at the premiere of his film Ambulance in March 2022.

The actor previously opened up during an interview on starting a family and marrying Jeanne in 2021 The Howard Stern Show. “That’s all I want, to be a good husband and father.”

“And now that I’ve accomplished a lot of things in my career that I’m comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don’t know if I could have said that sooner,” and later added of Cadieu, “I love her so much, she’s such a good person.”

His first children’s book, which he co-wrote with good friend Greta Caruso, will be released later this month on Tuesday, September 5.

seen with sister Maggie Gyllenhaal in 2021 in LA

The premise follows Uncle Mo, an office supply salesman, and his cousin Leo, 10, as their relationship grows through comical and “magical adventures.”

During a recent interview with Procession, Gyllenhaal went on to talk about being an uncle and his sister’s inspiring family.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of them. They’re both just extraordinary people, and that’s a testament to their parents,” he said.

He went on to say that Maggie and Peter are “just curious, open and encouraging, and I think they either helped create these girls or helped create themselves.” I’m just so proud of them.’