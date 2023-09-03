Fashion saves the floating city! Models Rose Bertram and Adriana Lima join Hofit Golan on an empty red carpet at the 80th Venice Film Festival premiere of The Killer – as writers strikes continue to affect annual ceremony

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The screenwriters’ strike continued to grip northern Italy on Sunday as a limited list of red carpet guests converged for the premiere of The Killer at the 80th Venice Film Festival.

While the Hollywood greats have hijacked the annual event in solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFRA marches, it’s been left to the fashion greats and good guys to ensure the floating city’s biggest event doesn’t. does not flow without leaving traces.

Leading the premiere screening of David Fincher’s psychological action thriller, models Rose Bertram, Adriana Lima and TV personality Hofit Golan ensured the event would receive its fair share of glamour.

Opting for a plunging black dress with a shoulder strap, Belgian star Bertram, 28, looked typically stunning as she waved to viewers ahead of Sunday’s premiere.

The loose dress drew attention to her exposed cleavage, while the limited accessories ensured her obvious focal point wasn’t overshadowed.

Get involved: While the Hollywood greats deflected the 80th Venice Film Festival in solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFRA marches, it was left to Rose Bertram (left) and Adriana Lima (right) of ensure that the event does not sink without a trace.

Here it is: TV personality Hofit Golan was also present on Sunday evening at the premiere of The Killer in Venice

The Venice International Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world, with its 80th edition opening earlier this week.

The festival opened with the premiere of the Italian World War II film Comandante, directed by Edoardo De Angelis. The event will run until September 9 and conclude with a Spanish-language Netflix drama, Society of the Snow.

The Festival takes place on Venice Lido – the so-called Venice Beach – a thin barrier island in the Venice Lagoon, a short boat ride from the main city of Venice. Unlike Venice itself, cars have access to the Lido.

The festival marks the start of awards season and regularly features big favorites for the Oscars. Eight of the last 11 best director awards at the Oscars have gone to films that debuted in Venice.

Several categories make up the official selection of films screened, the first being that of films in competition for the coveted Golden Lion.

New films from directors such as Bradley Cooper, Yorgos Lanthimos, David Fincher, Michael Mann, Sofia Coppola, Ava DuVernay and Ryusuke Hamaguchi will compete for this prestigious award.

Movie stars and directors traditionally like to travel to the lagoon city to launch their movies. However, this year will be a little less bright than usual as a strike by Hollywood actors will prevent many stars from promoting their work here.

The festival’s artistic director, Alberto Barbera, is showing courage in the face of the expected disruption and has managed to attract one of the strongest line-ups in recent years, defying the gloomy predictions of a mass non-presentation of major productions from studio.

“We know that certain talents will not be able to be present… But others will come because they work in independent cinema. So, it’s all right. It sounds very positive.

Far from Venice’s picture-perfect canals, a sense of crisis permeates the film industry, with strikes by major American actors and writers’ unions crippling much of the entertainment industry.

“If the strikes last longer, it will have a huge negative impact on the next (release) season as well as the awards season,” Barbera said.

Incredible: Opting for a plunging black dress with a strap, Belgian star Bertram, 28, looked typically stunning as she waved to viewers ahead of Sunday’s premiere.

Glam: The loose dress drew attention to her exposed cleavage, while the limited accessories helped ensure her obvious focal point wasn’t overshadowed.

No one in Hollywood wants to be seen as doing bad things by the strikers and the entire film and television industry has come to a complete standstill.

The writers’ union, the WGA, went on strike on May 2, followed by SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, on July 14.

Ferrari actors (and writers) can attend without breaking strikes, as the film received an exemption because it was made by an independent, Neon, and not a studio.

The stars of the film Priscilla, about the life of Priscilla Presley, can also attend without breaking the strike since the film was shot in Canada.