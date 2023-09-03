Music Icon Jimmy Buffett’s Cause Of Death Revealed

MARGARITAVILLE – The cause of Jimmy Buffett’s death has been disclosed.

According to a statement released on the website of the “Margaritaville” artist, Buffett, 76, peacefully passed on the evening of September 1st, surrounded by loved ones, music, and his beloved dogs.

An obituary posted on the same website revealed that Buffett had been battling Merkel cell skin cancer for four years, all while continuing to perform during his treatment. The cancer progressed into lymphoma, as reported by sources to TMZ. Buffett had reportedly been under hospice care. Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare form of skin cancer, typically manifesting as flesh-colored or bluish-red nodules on the face, head, or neck. It tends to grow rapidly and spread quickly, often affecting older individuals with weakened immune systems or prolonged sun exposure.

Back in May, Buffett had announced a hospitalization following a check-up in Boston without specifying the medical issue. In his characteristic light-hearted manner, he shared with fans, “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.” According to his obituary, his final surprise performance took place in early July in Rhode Island.

