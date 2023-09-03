Minnesota’s Stillwater Prison in lockdown as 100 furious inmates ‘take over an entire unit’ after being locked in with no access to showers for days due to understaffing

A number of convicts took over part of the facility on Sunday morning.

As many as 100 furious inmates refused to return to their cells to protest the lack of access to drinking water.

Stillwater prison in Minnesota was taken into custody after around 100 furious inmates refused to return to their cells to protest a lack of access to clean water.

A number of inmates took over part of the facility on Sunday morning after not being able to shower for days due to understaffing in the men-only prison.

Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesman Andy Skoogman said they activated the Crisis Negotiation Team members “out of an abundance of caution.”

Additional police, firefighters and ambulances rushed to Bayport Jail, which houses around 1,200 inmates.

Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality, said: “We have just received reports that prisoners peacefully protesting the lack of access to clean water have taken over a cell block at MCF prison. -Stillwater.

“They were locked up without access to ice or showers for days due to lack of staff. Some prison officers are in solidarity with them.

“Correctional officers are free to leave the area. Prisoners’ rights groups are asking people to come to Stillwater Prison to give evidence.

The EMS command has requested 10 additional ambulances to respond to the deployment in addition to the eight ambulances currently on site.

No injuries were reported and tactical teams have not yet entered.

AFSCME Council 5, representing Minnesota correctional officers, blamed the protest in the jail on understaffing.

They said, “Today’s incident at MCF-Stillwater is rampant and highlights the truth behind MN Corrections Department operations with chronic understaffing that leads to antagonizing offenders due to the need to restrict programs and/or leisure time when there is not enough security. personnel to protect the establishment.

“Our union deeply believes that our correctional institutions cannot deliver transformational programs for offenders without sufficient institutional security. We can and must have both.”