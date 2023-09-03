Kate Beckinsale brings much-needed glamor to Venice as she joins Bella Thorne and Milla Jovovich at the annual amFAR Gala, as writers’ strikes disrupt the annual film festival

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The picket lines were open as a significantly improved guest list attended the 80th Venice Film Festival amFAR Gala on Sunday evening.

While the premiere of David Fincher’s The Killer received a lukewarm reception due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, the annual AIDS fundraiser that took place at the same time had its fair share of high-profile attendees.

To make sure the night was glamorized, actresses Kate Beckinsale, Milla Jovovich and Bella Thorne were on hand, having traveled to northern Italy exclusively for the charity event.

Beckinsale, 50, opted for a flowy, sheer gown with shimmering gold embellishments and left little to the imagination as she greeted onlookers.

The British star completed a rather dramatic look with sky-high platform heels, while statement earrings and a generous layer of make-up completed the look.

Here they come: The picket lines were open as Kate Beckinsale (L) and Milla Jovovich (R) attended the 80th Venice Film Festival amFAR Gala on Sunday night

Make way: Bella Thorne was also present when the annual AIDS fundraiser kicked off

Jovovich stood out in a striking lilac satin ion-shoulder dress with a silver-tone pattern detail.

Thorne typically looked classy in a black strapless midi dress, as she amped up her height with strappy heels.

The Venice International Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world. The 80th edition was opened earlier this week.

The festival opened with the premiere of the Italian World War II film Comandante directed by Edoardo De Angelis. The event will run through September 9 and will conclude with a Spanish-language Netflix drama Society of the Snow.

The festival takes place on the Lido of Venice – the so-called Venice Beach – a thin barrier island in the Venetian Lagoon, a short boat ride from the capital Venice. Unlike Venice itself, cars can access the Lido.

The festival marks the start of awards season and regularly produces big favorites for the Oscars. Eight of the past eleven Oscars for Best Director went to films that debuted in Venice.

There are several categories that make up the official selection of films shown, the best of which are those competing for the coveted Golden Lion.

New films from directors such as Bradley Cooper, Yorgos Lanthimos, David Fincher, Michael Mann, Sofia Coppola, Ava DuVernay and Ryusuke Hamaguchi compete for the prestigious award.

Movie stars and directors traditionally like to travel to the lagoon city to launch their films. This year, however, will offer a little less sparkle than usual, as a strike by Hollywood actors will prevent many stars from promoting their work here.

Putting a brave face on the anticipated disruption, the festival’s Artistic Director Alberto Barbera has managed to attract one of the strongest line-ups in recent years, defying the gloomy predictions of a massive no-show from major studio productions. defies.

“We know that some talents won’t be there… But others will come because they work in independent films. So everything is good. It looks very positive.’

Outside the picture-perfect canals of Venice, there is a sense of crisis in the film industry, with strikes by both major American actors and writers’ unions bringing much of the entertainment industry to a standstill.

“If the strikes last longer, it will have a huge, negative impact on the next (release) season and also on the awards season,” said Barbera.

Unbelievable: Beckinsale, 50, opted for a wide, sheer dress with shimmering gold embellishments and left little to the imagination as she greeted onlookers

Stylish: The British star completed a rather dramatic look with sky-high platform heels, while statement earrings and a generous layer of make-up completed the whole thing

No one in Hollywood wants the strikers to do the wrong thing and the entire film and TV industry has come to a complete standstill.

The writers’ union, the WGA, went on strike on May 2 and was followed on July 14 by SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union.

Ferrari actors (and writers) can attend without breaking the strikes, as the film has been given an exemption because it was made by an independent, Neon, and not a studio.

The stars of the movie Priscilla, about the life of Priscilla Presley, can also attend without breaking the strike as it was made in Canada.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Priscilla has an interim agreement between SAG and AFTRA, which could see a cast including Jacob Elordi – who plays Elvis. However, it is not clear whether he will.

Priscilla Presley, whose 1985 memoir it is based on, is expected to attend. She is an actress herself and has appeared in Dallas and the Naked Gun movies.