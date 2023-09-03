Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    News

    DEVELOPING: 100 Inmates Have “Taken Over” Living Unit Inside Minnesota Prison

    By

    Sep 3, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    DEVELOPING: 100 Inmates Have “Taken Over” Living Unit Inside Minnesota Prison

    STILLWATER, Minn. — The Department of Corrections in Minnesota declared an emergency lockdown for one of its prisons as a crisis negotiation team swung into action when approximately 100 inmates in a single housing unit refused to go back to their cells on Sunday.

    As a precautionary measure, the Special Operations Response Team was also mobilized, according to a statement by a spokesperson. The situation is “currently stable” and why the inmates “are refusing to return to their cells remains unclear,” the department said.

    At the Stillwater correctional facility, two officers were reported safe in a “secure control area” and were in contact with facility staff. No injuries have been reported thus far.

    No further details were available.

    The post DEVELOPING: 100 Inmates Have “Taken Over” Living Unit Inside Minnesota Prison appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nashville Valvoline Manager Shoots And Kills Gunman Who Opened Fire On Employee Over Air Dispute

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Kate Beckinsale brings much-needed glamor to Venice as she joins Bella Thorne and Milla Jovovich at the annual amFAR Gala, as writers’ strikes disrupt the annual film festival

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Minnesota’s Stillwater Prison in lockdown as 100 furious inmates ‘take over an entire unit’ after being locked in with no access to showers for days due to understaffing

    Sep 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    DEVELOPING: 100 Inmates Have “Taken Over” Living Unit Inside Minnesota Prison

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Nashville Valvoline Manager Shoots And Kills Gunman Who Opened Fire On Employee Over Air Dispute

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Kate Beckinsale brings much-needed glamor to Venice as she joins Bella Thorne and Milla Jovovich at the annual amFAR Gala, as writers’ strikes disrupt the annual film festival

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Minnesota’s Stillwater Prison in lockdown as 100 furious inmates ‘take over an entire unit’ after being locked in with no access to showers for days due to understaffing

    Sep 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy