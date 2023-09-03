STILLWATER, Minn. — The Department of Corrections in Minnesota declared an emergency lockdown for one of its prisons as a crisis negotiation team swung into action when approximately 100 inmates in a single housing unit refused to go back to their cells on Sunday.

As a precautionary measure, the Special Operations Response Team was also mobilized, according to a statement by a spokesperson. The situation is “currently stable” and why the inmates “are refusing to return to their cells remains unclear,” the department said.

At the Stillwater correctional facility, two officers were reported safe in a “secure control area” and were in contact with facility staff. No injuries have been reported thus far.

No further details were available.

The post DEVELOPING: 100 Inmates Have “Taken Over” Living Unit Inside Minnesota Prison appeared first on Breaking911.