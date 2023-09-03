7 ways to use ChatGPT at work to make your job easier

Here are seven ways ChatGPT can make your job easier.

ChatGPT won’t replace your job anytime soon. But it can make it a little bit easier.

With its impressive functions, the buzzy AI chatbot could give some workers a “productivity boost.”

Insider compiled a list of seven ways workers can use the AI tool to help do their jobs.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more efficiently.

“It’s almost like a bit of a productivity boost that some of these occupations might get,” Anu Madgavkar, a partner at economic research firm McKinsey Global Institute, told Insider.

Workers have used the buzzy conversational chatbot – which attracted one million users soon after its launch last November – to write real estate listings, develop code, and create lesson plans. Some are even using it to accelerate their workflows without telling their coworkers.

Investors have been pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into industry-specific generative AI tools out of the belief that these have the potential to solve problems that businesses from hospitals to marketing firms may encounter.

“We adapted to calculators and changed what we tested for in math class, I imagine,” OpenAI CEO Altman said during an interview with StrictlyVC in January. “This is a more extreme version of that, no doubt, but also the benefits of it are more extreme, as well.”

Mark Muro, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute who has researched the impact of AI on the workforce, echoes the sentiment.

“It’s absolutely true that AI applications like ChatGPT can very much improve workers’ lives,” Muro told Insider.

Workers should be careful when using AI tools, as the tech can be prone to misinformation, and it can remove the human touch from tasks like writing. Most companies also haven’t established formal rules around employee use of the AI tool, though firms like Microsoft – a major partner and investor of ChatGPT’s parent Open AI – have given employees the green light to use the chatbot for work purposes, as long as they don’t share sensitive information with the site.

Here’s how you can use ChatGPT and AI to help make your work life easier.

