Mikel Arteta urges struggling Kai Havertz to be ‘persistent’ with Arsenal fans like the Gunners boss was with his WIFE when they first started dating

Arsenal manager gave Kai Havertz some heartwarming advice

Havertz struggled to convince his supporters after joining Chelsea

However, Arteta believes the Germany international will eventually pull through.

Mikel Arteta has given Kai Havertz advice on endearing himself to Arsenal fans after drawing comparisons between the German’s shaky start to life at the Emirates and his marriage.

Havertz struggled in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Manchester United and was hung in the second half by Arteta after failing to make an impact when the score was level.

Gary Neville blamed the 24-year-old, who joined Chelsea in the summer, for creating a ‘good mess’ with a close-range first-half chance, with Havertz also seeing what he initially believed was a penalty, canceled.

However, Arteta believes ‘persistence’ will help Havertz convince the Arsenal public, as he did when the Arsenal boss started dating his wife, Lorena Bernal.

“I told him (Havertz) on Saturday, when things were tough at the start, when I met my wife it was tough at the start,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

Kai Havertz cuts a depressed figure as he is substituted in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The Arsenal midfielder has struggled to convince his supporters since his arrival from Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta (right) urged Havertz to be persistent as he was with his wife Lorena (left)

“I had to work and message, if she says yes on day one, that’s probably not good.”

‘(What convinced her?) perseverance, I think. Sunday, we took the plane, we took the metro. We win games, and that’s the beauty,” he added.

The bizarre advice was revealed in an emotion that Arteta emphatically celebrated on the sidelines after Declan Rice scored a 96th-minute winner for Arsenal against a struggling United side.

Gabriel Jesus added a third before the final whistle and Arteta called the turnaround victory a “beautiful” moment after a difficult start to the campaign for last season’s runners-up.

“We work every day for moments like this, it was beautiful at the end to celebrate with the fans.

Arteta celebrates after Gabriel Jesus scored Arsenal’s third goal in their win over Man United

“It shows that the sport at this level is pretty much at small margins. I’m jealous of Declan for scoring at the end like that. They are a dangerous team but we created the moments to win the game.

“He (Rice) was exceptional, and I think the whole team too. He gave his impetus when the team needed it. Really happy with the performance.

“When I see a team that has this will to win, this desire to come and go, it’s wonderful, and the public loves it too. Before entering the international break, there is always a long window, it’s important to win today,” he added.

Arsenal will return from the international break with a trip to Goodison Park on Sunday 17 September.