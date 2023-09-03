Trio Learns Fate In ‘Inside Job’ Heist of Over $200,000 from Armored Truck

INDIANAPOLIS (DOJ) – Keith Martin, 43, Edwin Sims, 31, and James Alexander, 36, of Kokomo, Indiana, have all been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to a coordinated bank theft of $204,918. Edwin Sims also pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to court documents, on November 16, 2021, at approximately 2: l7pm, officers with the Kokomo Police Department (KPD) responded to a bank near West Jefferson Street after the armed robbery of a Garda armored truck. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the driver of the armored truck, Keith Martin, who stated that while an employee went into the bank to service the ATM, an armed robber, later determined to be Edwin Sims, entered the back of the Garda truck. Sims approached Martin and took his firearm and cell phone, then stole $204,918 in cash from the armored truck. Sims fled the scene in a red Cadillac driven by co-conspirator, James Alexander.

While investigating the robbery, officers received additional video from inside the armored truck for the entire day of November 16th. At two different stops prior to the robbery, Martin can be seen on his phone, as the same red Cadillac drives past the armored truck.

When Sims entered the truck, Martin immediately leaned to the left, making it simple to remove his firearm. Martin handed his cell phone and firearm to Sims, without any coercion. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the cell phone records of Martin and discovered that Martin had made several calls with James Alexander prior to the robbery.

On November 30, 2021, FBI agents arrested Alexander on an outstanding warrant for Criminal Recklessness. During an interview with investigators, Alexander stated that after the bank theft, the trio met at a Motel 6 to split the money and give Martin his cell phone back.

On December 1, 2021, Martin was arrested while driving a GMC Yukon. FBI agents recovered $32,278 in a shoebox and a Glock 19 inside the vehicle. An additional search of the red Cadillac used in the getaway was also conducted, uncovering $35,387 inside a backpack.

On December 8, 2021, officers attempted to arrest Sims in Indianapolis. Sims fled but was taken into custody at East l6th Street and Campbell Avenue. Officers located 17.9 grams of cocaine base and 52 grams of cocaine individually bagged for sale next to Sims at the time of his arrest.

Keith Martin was sentenced in July 2023 to seven months in federal prison. Edwin Sims was sentenced in March 2023 to 12.5 years’ imprisonment. James Alexander was sentenced in August 2023 to 27 months’ imprisonment. The three defendants were each ordered to pay $135,792.85 in restitution.

“This brazen conspiracy was quickly unraveled by the outstanding investigative efforts of the FBI, Kokomo Police, and DEA,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “Federal prosecutors and law enforcement agencies will continue to prioritize working with our local partners to address violent crime in our communities. The convictions and sentences in this case demonstrate that that these serious crimes carry serious consequences.”

“The FBI is committed to investigating violent crime and pursuing those who commit these offenses which this sentence clearly demonstrates,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “The rapid response and outstanding investigative work by the FBI, the Kokomo Police Department, and the DEA ensured these three defendants are behind bars where they belong.”

The post Trio Learns Fate In ‘Inside Job’ Heist of Over $200,000 from Armored Truck appeared first on Breaking911.