Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    News

    New Jersey Firefighters Battle 300-Acre Blaze After Small Plane Crash

    By

    Sep 3, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    New Jersey Firefighters Battle 300-Acre Blaze After Small Plane Crash

    Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    An out-of-control wildfire continued to blaze through a heavily forested part of New Jersey on Sunday, fire officials said, hours after a small airplane had crashed in the area, reportedly killing at least one person.

    It was not immediately clear whether the crash and the fire were connected, with local authorities saying Sunday that a timeline of the weekend’s events was still in the process of being pieced together.

    Firefighters remained on the scene near Robert J. Miller Airpark in Lacey Township on Sunday afternoon, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in a statement. “The wildfire has grown to 325 acres and remains 0% contained,” the agency said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    WATCH: Washington State Deputy Drives Through Wildfire, Narrowly Escapes

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    BREAKING: Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell ‘On His Death Bed’: Report

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    ‘The overall situation is tragic:’ Georgia teen Stephon Ford, 17, is shot and killed after firing weapon at K-9 police dog during chase after reports of ‘suspicious activity’

    Sep 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    WATCH: Washington State Deputy Drives Through Wildfire, Narrowly Escapes

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    BREAKING: Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell ‘On His Death Bed’: Report

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    ‘The overall situation is tragic:’ Georgia teen Stephon Ford, 17, is shot and killed after firing weapon at K-9 police dog during chase after reports of ‘suspicious activity’

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Roy Keane was HEADBUTTED by a fan at the Emirates during Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Man United, as footage of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards restraining the man is posted online

    Sep 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy