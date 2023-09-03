New Jersey Firefighters Battle 300-Acre Blaze After Small Plane Crash

Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An out-of-control wildfire continued to blaze through a heavily forested part of New Jersey on Sunday, fire officials said, hours after a small airplane had crashed in the area, reportedly killing at least one person.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash and the fire were connected, with local authorities saying Sunday that a timeline of the weekend’s events was still in the process of being pieced together.

Firefighters remained on the scene near Robert J. Miller Airpark in Lacey Township on Sunday afternoon, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in a statement. “The wildfire has grown to 325 acres and remains 0% contained,” the agency said.

