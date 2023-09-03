Roy Keane was HEADBUTTED by a fan at the Emirates during Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Man United, as footage of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards restraining the man is posted online

Micah Richards clashed with an Arsenal fan at the Emirates on Sunday

The Sky Sports pundit was defending Roy Keane after he was attacked

Keane was given a whim by an Arsenal fan after Man United lost 3-1.

Roy Keane was assaulted by a fan inside the Emirates Stadium on his way to post-match duties for Sky Sports.

The 52-year-old was confronted by a man in a hall as he waited to board a lift to take him from the top of a stand to the edge of the pitch.

Mail Sport understands the man headbutted Keane and hit the Irishman in the chest and chin but was unable to inflict serious physical damage.

Footage circulating on social media shows Keane’s colleague Micah Richards grappling with a man to restrain him, but he had left the area before security guards could arrive.

The incident happened shortly after Alejandro Garnacho had just scored a goal that looked to have won the game for United.

Roy Keane was assaulted by a fan inside the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Footage circulating on social media shows Keane’s colleague Micah Richards (middle with a bag) struggling with a man who tried to headbutt the Irishman (far right).

Keane (second from right) and Richards (far left) continued their post-match pundit duties following the incident.

Keane and Richards, who worked with former Arsenal player Theo Walcott, had rushed back to their studio to see what had happened, with the goal eventually ruled out.

The pair were eventually escorted to the edge of the pitch where they were able to continue their broadcast.

That says a lot about their professionalism and the fact that they were able to carry on as normal.