‘The overall situation is tragic:’ Georgia teen Stephon Ford, 17, is shot and killed after firing weapon at K-9 police dog during chase after reports of ‘suspicious activity’

A Clayton Police Department K9 dog was fatally shot by a teenage suspect fleeing police on Saturday. Authorities say his gun malfunctioned

The 17-year-old, whom police had tried to arrest hours earlier, also died after being shot dead by police.

Clayton Deputy Police Chief Bruce Parks told reporters: “The overall situation is tragic. We hate that. <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– A teenage fugitive from Georgia police died on Saturday after shooting down a police dog, police said. Stephon Ford, 17, died in a shootout with law enforcement hours after members of the Jonesboro Police Department were called to investigate “suspicious activity” taking place at a hotel. Officers found Ford and two other men, along with marijuana and weapons. The other two men were arrested, but Ford fled and remained on the run for approximately eight hours. Ford ran into a wooded area and Clayton Police were then called to help with the search. They sent K-9 officer Waro to find the teenager. Once located, Ford reportedly refused to comply with the officers’ orders and began firing in their direction, hitting Waro in the back. Stephon Ford, 17, was shot and killed in a police shootout after shooting officers and killing a police dog in the process. Waro, a K9 officer, was shot and killed on Saturday as Ford allegedly tried to evade arrest.

The two-year-old dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital, where he died of his injuries. No other officer was injured.

Cops say Ford repeatedly refused to show his hands to officers before one shot him, killing him.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, “Ford had a handgun in his hand when he was shot.”

“When the gun was inspected, it appeared to have malfunctioned when fired,” authorities said of the teen’s gun.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

Police will continue their independent investigation into the shooting and, once completed, the results will be forwarded to the Clayton County District Attorney’s office for review.

This is the 66th shooting involving a police officer that the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

“We never want something like this to happen. We try to use all of our training and experience to come to an easy resolution, but it’s not easy for us. It’s not easy for the suspect’s family.

Last month, police announced that a bullet and stab protection vest had been ordered for Waro through a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

However, the K9 agents never got a chance to don the protective gear.

‘K-9 Waro is known for his heroism and selflessness as he gave his life to protect others. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed,” the Clayton Police Department said.

Following his death, the Georgia Police K9 Foundation wrote, “Waro was shot and killed in the line of duty while attempting to apprehend a suspect. Thoughts and prayers with everyone involved.

‘K9 Waro was a two-year-old German Shepherd born in Slovakia who was trained in patrol and detection by Tarheel Canine before being paired with his handler. He worked for the Clayton County Police Department.

