BREAKING: Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell ‘On His Death Bed’: Report

Musician Steve Harwell is reportedly on his death bed.

A representative for the lead singer of Smash Mouth told TMZ that Steve has grappled with alcohol abuse for a significant part of his life. He has now entered the terminal phase of liver failure, the report said.

Harwell had not been undergoing treatment for his condition at a hospital until recently. Currently, he is under hospice care at home, where he has been surrounded by close friends and loved ones for the past three days. Steve’s manager said that he is expected to have approximately a week or so left to live. Harwell is just 56 years old.

