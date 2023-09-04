Jimmy Buffett died after four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer at age 76… as flags are lowered to half-staff at Margaritaville in his honor

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jimmy Buffett fans around the world continue to mourn his death, but new information from his family indicates that the beloved singer kept fighting until the very end.

Come Monday singer’s obituary website says he died of Merkel cell cancer, a disease he had been battling for four years.

According to Mayo Clinic, it is a “rare type of skin cancer that usually appears as a flesh-colored or bluish-red nodule, often on the face, head or neck”. It most often affects the elderly.

Buffett had been battling the disease for four years before he died Friday at the age of 76 at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island, New York.

To honor the late musician, his Margaritaville hotel in Palm Springs has lowered its American flag.

Cancer: Jimmy Buffett’s family have revealed that the beloved singer died of Merkel cell cancer, a rare form of skin cancer, and it continued to occur during his four years of treatment. The Margaritaville entertainer died on September 1 at the age of 76 (pictured in Key West, Florida in February)

Mourning: The flag was flown at half-mast at the Margaritaville Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif., and likely at other Margaritaville locations around the world, in honor of the late singer.

It’s unclear whether other establishments in his lucrative chain inspired by his classic song have lowered their flags.

These outlets include Margaritaville’s hotels, restaurants, and retirement communities.

Buffett’s website revealed that the tireless entertainer continued to perform while being treated for the disease.

He made his final performance at a surprise show in Rhode Island in early July.

When James William Buffett was born on Christmas Day 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, no one could have imagined the gifts he would bring to the world.

After struggling to make a name for himself as a performer, he finally broke into the music world with Come Monday in 1974, from his album Living and Dying in 3/4 Time.

This resulted in a string of hits including Changes in Latitudes, Fins and the ever-popular Margaritaville.

He won CMA and ACM awards for his rousing hit It’s Five O’clock Somewhere and was nominated for two Grammys.

The singer’s death has led to increased streaming of his most popular tracks.

According to the Spotify Daily Chart via Kworb, Margaritaville is currently the sixth most played song in the United States.

The 2003 rendition of It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere with Alan Jackson landed at number 12. Cheeseburger in Paradise is at number 30, Come Monday is at number 44, Knee Deep with the Zac Brown Band is at number 45, followed by Changes in Latitudes, Changes. in Attitudes at number 50, A Pirate Looks at Forty comes in at number 54, and Son of a Son of a Sailor is docked at number 71.

In addition to his songs expressing a more laid-back lifestyle, he is the author of several best-selling books, including Tales From Margaritaville, Where is Joe Merchant and A Salty Piece of Land.

The man who sang about enjoying a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” with a “cold draft beer” founded his own beer, Land Shark Beer.

Forbes estimated Buffett’s net worth at over $1 billion.

Accolades from around the world poured in to honor the beloved pirate.

Paul McCartney, who visited Buffett the week before his death, wrote: “The oldest surfer artist on the beach was ‘one of the kindest and most generous people’ on X, formerly known as Twitter’s name.

Legacy: In addition to his music, Buffett is the author of several bestselling books, including Tales From Margaritaville, Where is Joe Merchant and A Salty Piece of Land (pictured in New Orleans in April 2015).

No flowers: Buffett’s family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Jimmy Buffett Singing for Change Foundation, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute or MD Anderson Cancer Center (pictured at Gulf Shores, Alabama, in 2010)

Brew: The man who sang about enjoying a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” with a “cold draft beer” founded his own beer, Land Shark Beer. Forbes estimated Buffett’s net worth at over $1 billion (pictured in New York in August 1977)

“Until the last minute, his eyes were still shining with a humor that said, ‘I love this world and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it.’

“Jimmy and his tremendous personality, his love for all of us and for humanity as a whole will be missed by many of us,” the former Beatle said.

Buffett is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane, their three children, a grandson, and his beloved pack of dogs.

The family requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Jimmy Buffett Singing for Change Foundation, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute or MD Anderson Cancer Center.