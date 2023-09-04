Rudy Giuliani reveals prosecutors are probing ‘other crimes that maybe I committed’ and claims lawyers have spent $20 million trying to tear him down

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has slammed federal prosecutors for engaging in what he called a fishing expedition – issuing him and Donald Trump requests for discovery in the hope to find a charge that would hold.

Released in an interview on Sunday, the claim comes days after the former lawyer pleaded not guilty to subverting Georgia’s 2020 election, and after a federal judge awarded him a loss in a defamation lawsuit brought by two election officials.

As well as leaving an egg on the already struggling Republican’s face, the judgment landed him a $132,000 legal bill, and was automatically administered after he failed to provide evidence in the ‘affair.

Moreover, the decision was handed down by a familiar face on January 6, Judge Beryl Howell, who wrote in her 57-page decision that Giuliani, 79, had provided only “part of the financial documents (which were) to be produced”.

His apologies for not disclosing them, Howell wrote at the time, made no sense — although Giuliani on Sunday countered those claims with his own account, which insisted the feds had already spent up to $20 million to try to bring him down.

Scroll down for video:

“So this is punishment by procedure,” he said, using an unofficial legal term to describe the supposed strategy of filing federal investigative requests to obtain potentially incriminating evidence that they couldn’t have gotten otherwise.

He further theorized how federal government business — which is separate from the charges he, Trump and 17 others face in Georgia for alleged election tampering — is “funded by outside sources.”

“For example,” he said, referring to the shrouded trial that saw two Fulton election officials sue Giuliani to accuse them of tampering with ballots, “that case in Atlanta, which is a defamation case. , represents one of Wall Street’s largest law firms.’

“They don’t deal with defamation cases,” he continued, although he had admitted a few days ago to making false statements about the workers.

He added, “They probably spent between $15 million and $20 million on legal fees. And they have eight or ten people working on the case.

“So they are filing a request for discovery, without any exaggeration, at this level,” he said, making a motion to suggest that a mammoth amount of evidence had been requested of him.

“Maybe ten percent of them are relevant to the case,” he claimed. “The other percent they’re trying to find out are crimes that I may have committed…Crimes that Donald Trump may have committed.”

Seemingly interested in other potential cases, the Republican – famous for his war on organized crime and the New York mob in the 90s – cheekily added: “Good luck!”

Meanwhile, Giuliani faces 13 counts, including racketeering, for allegedly pressuring officials to interfere in the election ahead of his friend Trump’s loss to Joe Biden.

was humiliated to have his picture taken after being jailed at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta earlier this month.

In footage released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Giuliani can be seen staring straight ahead, showing a slight frown with industrial lighting shining on his forehead and a sheriff’s badge to his right.

His photo came a day before the man he once portrayed, former President Donald Trump, was due for treatment.

Trump himself lamented the arrest of his former lawyer online, saying the man accused of misrepresentation, conspiracy and soliciting officials to break their oaths was fighting for “election integrity”.

“The greatest mayor in New York City history has just been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, for fighting for election integrity. THE ELECTION WAS rigged and stolen. HOW SAD FOR OUR COUNTRY. MAGA!’ Trump wrote.

This is a stunning and symbolic turnaround for the former Mafia prosecutor, who must now fend off charges of electoral fraud.

Giuliani used the RICO Act to take down the mob in the 1980s when he was a Manhattan district attorney. He is now accused of violating the RICO anti-racketeering law in an attempt to upset the results of the 2020 election.

He struck a defiant tone during a heated melee of Trump supporters, protesters and press following his release on $150,000 bail.

Asked by reporters after his release from prison if he regretted attaching his name to former President Trump, Giuliani laughed and replied, “I’m very honored to be involved in this case, because this case is a fight for our way of life.”

“This indictment is a travesty,” he continued, calling it “an attack on the American people.”

Rudy Giuliani, a provocateur, spoke to a DailyMail.com photographer on Wednesday, saying he was not surprised by the legal setback in a defamation case filed against him by Georgia election officials Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

The former New York City mayor also denied being drunk while advising Trump ahead of Election Day 2020 – a matter investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigators.

He has described himself as the “most prolific prosecutor in American history” and the most effective mayor of all time.

“If they can do this to me, they can do this to you,” he said defiantly during the melee in which he was physically pushed around.

A protester held up a sign calling Giuliani a “clown” as he rushed to his vehicle.

Giuliani, who faces 13 total charges, joined a wave of eight other Trump allies who showed up at the Georgia jail before the Friday noon deadline last week.

Unlike his 18 co-defendants, however, he was hit by the additional federal lawsuit brought by Fulton County election officials Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, which led him to admit to falsely accusing them of rigging the election results.

Despite this, on Sunday the former mayor insisted that “I don’t admit anything” and that he “does not dispute” the allegations made against him.

“We want to move on to the legal aspects of the cases,” he noted. “I’m not stupid enough to think I’ll get a fair trial before (Judge Beryl) and the District of Columbia.”

“I wouldn’t have to be a lawyer to think that,” he said.