SHOCK VIDEO: Gender Reveal Party Ends In Tragedy As Plane Crashes In Front Of Oblivious Guests

A gender reveal celebration in Mexico took a tragic turn when the plane used in the event crashed.

The incident unfolded in San Pedro, Sinaloa, as a couple eagerly anticipated the revelation of their baby’s gender. A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) captured the expectant parents’ excitement as attendees recorded their reaction.

As a Cessna plane entered the scene, enveloping the sky in pink smoke, it suddenly appeared to lose control, with its left wing tilting upward. The aircraft spiraled out of control and ultimately crashed in a nearby field. Shockingly, onlookers seemed oblivious to the crash and continued to cheer the couple, who shared a kiss in front of a display of blue and pink balloons.

According to local news source Linea Directa, the pilot, identified as 32-year-old Luis Ángel N, was killed. Authorities are currently on-site, conducting an investigation into the incident.

