    Frenchville stabbing: Woman allegedly knifed in neck in suspected domestic violence attack in Rockhampton

    By

    Sep 4, 2023
    A woman was reportedly stabbed in the neck
    Man charged with attempted murder

    By Peter Vincent for Daily Mail Australia

    Update: 6:30 p.m. EDT, September 3, 2023

    A woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the neck and a man charged with attempted murder in connection with an alleged domestic violence attack.

    The 38-year-old woman was found with serious injuries at a Frenchville home in Rockhampton, Queensland at 7pm on Sunday.

    She was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital in serious condition.

