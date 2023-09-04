WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Stabbing in Frenchville: A woman was allegedly stabbed in the neck in an alleged domestic violence attack in Rockhampton
A woman was reportedly stabbed in the neck
Man charged with attempted murder
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the neck and a man charged with attempted murder in connection with an alleged domestic violence attack.
The 38-year-old woman was found with serious injuries at a Frenchville home in Rockhampton, Queensland at 7pm on Sunday.
She was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital in serious condition.
More soon
A woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the neck and a man charged with attempted murder in an alleged domestic violence attack.
Frenchville stabbing: Woman allegedly knifed in neck in suspected domestic violence attack in Rockhampton