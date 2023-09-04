Frenchville stabbing: Woman allegedly knifed in neck in suspected domestic violence attack in Rockhampton

A woman was reportedly stabbed in the neck

Man charged with attempted murder

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the neck and a man charged with attempted murder in connection with an alleged domestic violence attack.

The 38-year-old woman was found with serious injuries at a Frenchville home in Rockhampton, Queensland at 7pm on Sunday.

She was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital in serious condition.

More soon