ALERT: Hillshire Farms Issues Recall of Smoked Meats After Bone Fragments Found

NEW YORK (USDA) – Hillshire Brands Company, a St. Joseph, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.

The ready-to-eat blended meat and poultry smoked sausage items were produced on June 14, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

14-oz. cryovac package containing one rope of “HILLSHIRE FARM SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK, TURKEY, BEEF” with lot codes in the form of the establishment number, line number and time of production in hours:minutes:seconds, “EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59” and use by date of “Nov 11 23” printed on the front of the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 756A” printed on the front of the package. These items were shipped to retail stores in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints regarding bone fragments in the product. Also, FSIS received one consumer complaint regarding this issue.

There has been one reported oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

