    Joint pain can have ‘significantly higher’ impact on women both physically and emotionally

    40 percent of women reported a deterioration in their mental health due to joint pain.

    By Kate Pickles, health editor

    Updated: 19:36 EDT, September 3, 2023

    Women are more likely than men to suffer from joint problems, according to a survey.

    Nearly half (47 percent) of the women with joint pain said it was so severe that they lost sleep, and 40 percent reported a deterioration in their mental health.

    Meanwhile, 44 percent said it affected their emotional well-being, compared to just 34 percent of men.

    Experts believe that physiological factors and weight gain during menopause contribute to the effects in women.

    Nuffield Health surveyed 8,000 people aged 16 and over as part of its Healthiest Nation Index. It found that eight out of ten women had experienced joint pain at some point.

