Sunrise host Nat Barr unleashes over Peter Dutton’s Voice plan: ‘You go to Alice Springs and kids are living in squalor

Natalie Barr asks Peter Dutton about Voice claims

Natalie Barr has hit out at Peter Dutton after he promised to spend millions on a second referendum if the Voice in Parliament failed.

The Sunrise host asked the Leader of the Opposition why he would spend an extra $450 million on a referendum that “First Nations people aren’t really asking for.”

“I think it’s the right and respectful thing to do to just acknowledge our history and I think it’s the right thing to do for Indigenous Australians,” Mr Dutton said.

“I think it’s not a good thing for our country to put a voice in the constitution and we should be very clear about that. I believe an overwhelming number of Australians support Recognition but do not support Voice.

Mr Dutton called the Prime Minister to change the question.

“We don’t need a second referendum if the Prime Minister listens to the Australian public, changes the question and just puts a simple question of recognition to the Australian people on October 14,” he said.

Barr asked how recognizing Indigenous Australians would improve poverty, incarceration rates and other “terrible statistics”.

“It is more severe in regional and isolated areas, but if you go to some indigenous communities such as East Arnhem land, they have a functioning society…as you would see in any other regional town,” Mr. Dutton said.

“You go to Alice Springs and the children live in squalor, with school and school attendance rates.”

He said Indigenous Australians in remote communities wanted more tangible outcomes, such as secure housing, rather than constitutional recognition.

“They want, for example, boarding schools in the school so that the children can be fed, housed and live in safety,” he said.

“I know what you mean, but we’ve spent billions and billions over many years and these ideas have come up before,” Barr countered.

“You’re not the first and they’re not the first, so to change something, don’t we have to draw a line in the sand and do what most indigenous people are asking for?” »