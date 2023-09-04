Victoria and David Beckham are joined by their ‘incredible’ family and friends as they help son Romeo celebrate his milestone 21st birthday

<!–

Victoria Beckham shared some heartwarming family snaps after the clan gathered on Friday to celebrate Romeo’s 21st birthday.

The mother-of-four posted on Instagram on Sunday some photos from the evening as she smiled sweetly with the birthday girl and her husband David.

Romeo looked just like his father as the two grinned cheekily with their heads together.

The footballer, 21, celebrated the evening with dinner with his parents David, 48, and Victoria, 49, his siblings Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, and his girlfriend Mia Regan, 20.

Beckham’s eldest child, Brooklyn, 24, was unable to attend as he lives in the US with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Victoria captioned the snap ‘BIG night in honor of @romeobeckham. Thank you to our incredible family and friends for traveling this far to share such a special birthday with us, we love you and appreciate your love and friendships x

“Love you @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham we missed you @brooklynpeltzbeckham #harperseven x.”

It looked like everyone had a fun night when the former Spice Girl shared a sweet photo of David with his daughter Harper walking around in some funky sunglasses.

She also posted a candid photo of the threesome in a tight embrace as the parents held tight to their middle son.

Romeo and David look even more alike these days after the former footballer debuted his buzzcut last month.

The year-old sent love to his mom and responded to his mom’s post while sending a series of red love hearts.

Gordan Ramsay’s son Jack, 23, was also in attendance as he beamed with his pal Romeo in no time.

It looked like it had been a whole weekend of celebration as the star posed in different outfits for each photo.

Victoria looked fabulous in a black camisole as she let her dark brown locks fall loosely over her shoulders.

The proud mom shared a video on Instagram on the night of his birthday in which her son was given a chocolate brownie with a candle as everyone in the restaurant sang “Happy Birthday.”

Alongside the post, Victoria wrote, “Birthday dinner tonight for @romeobeckham X We all love you sooooo much!!!

You deserve all the happiness in the world!!! Kisses @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @mimimoocker #harperseven we miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham’.

It comes after the fashion designer shared a series of photos of Romeo from the past few years, expressing how proud she was.