Smash Mouth’s Ex-Frontman Steve Harwell in Hospice Care: Manager

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Steve Harwell, who sang lead for Smash Mouth until his retirement in 2021, has entered hospice care as he struggles with late-stage liver failure, his manager confirmed on Sunday night.

“Steve is resting at home being cared for by his fiancé and hospice care,” Robert Hayes told The Daily Beast in a statement. “My only additional comment is that we would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Hayes told Billboard that though “Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time.” An unnamed rep for the band estimated to Entertainment Weekly that the 56-year-old has “only a week or so to live.”

