The Voice was rocked by a mass exodus when The Bushwackers left the show live on stage

Viewers of The Voice were stunned on Sunday night when The Bushwackers, consisting of Dobe Newton and Roger Corbett, abruptly ended the show.

Judges Jess Mauboy, Guy Sebastian, Jason Derulo and Rita Ora looked shocked as the duo left the stage, clearing the way for Ezra Williams to shine.

The sensational move happened during the Ultimate Callbacks.

Earlier in the singing competition, Newton and Corbett hinted that they may leave.

As Dobe discussed their upcoming performance against Ezra, he praised Ezra’s talent and predicted a promising path for her in the music industry.

In the fierce battle for a spot in the next round, Coach Jess went into an emotional turmoil as she had to choose between The Bushwackers and Ezra.

On the verge of tears, Jess confessed, “This is the hardest decision I’ll ever have to make — and I really mean it.”

But before Jess could untangle her predicament, Dobe stepped in and shared a monumental announcement.

Dobe interrupted Jess’s heartfelt monologue and said, “Rog and I have decided you need Ezra on your combat team.”

Out of selflessness, the duo chose to withdraw from the competition.

The astonishing decision was met with cheers from the audience, prompting host Sonia Kruger to step in and establish the seriousness of their statement.

Their departure showed a sense of camaraderie and respect for up-and-coming talent.

Sonia said their words were “very generous,” a sentiment echoed by a visibly moved Sebastian, who praised their honorable and kind resolution.

The Voice continues on Channel Seven on Monday at 7:30 PM