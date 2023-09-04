GRENADA, Miss. – Authorities were on scene at a “hostage-barricade” incident at a Walgreens in Grenada, Mississippi Sunday evening, WTVA reported.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced the suspension of all traffic on Highway 51 and Highway 8 in the vicinity.

As of now, there is no available information regarding potential injuries or what led up to the incident.

This is a breaking news update.

The post Hostage Situation Ongoing Inside Mississippi Walgreens: Officials appeared first on Breaking911.