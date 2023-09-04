Mon. Sep 4th, 2023

    Hostage Situation Ongoing Inside Mississippi Walgreens: Officials

    GRENADA, Miss. – Authorities were on scene at a “hostage-barricade” incident at a Walgreens in Grenada, Mississippi Sunday evening, WTVA reported.

    The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced the suspension of all traffic on Highway 51 and Highway 8 in the vicinity.

    As of now, there is no available information regarding potential injuries or what led up to the incident.

    This is a breaking news update.

