LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell reveals he had people begging for tickets to see Lionel Messi in MAY, while actor Owen Wilson likens the World Cup winner to NBA legend Michael Jordan

Los Angeles FC co-owner Will Ferrell described Lionel Messi’s reception as second to none on Sunday night.

Defending MLS Cup winners Ferrell took on Inter Miami at home in MLS on Sunday night, marking World Cup winner Messi’s first game in Hollywood since his successful move to David Beckham’s side in mid-July.

The Argentine has already made a huge impact, not just in Miami but across the league, sending ticket prices skyrocketing with fans desperate to catch a glimpse of him in action.

And Ferrell praised the effect the global superstar has had on football in the United States, revealing that people have been begging for tickets for months.

“There really is no such thing. People contacted me in May… It’s so cool for MLS, it’s so cool for LAFC and the whole league, it’s awesome!” Ferrell said during the preview broadcast. game on Apple TV.

Inter Miami has its own famous owner, David Beckham, who attended Sunday’s game.

“It’s a chance for the guys to really step up in this playoff atmosphere and kind of show that he (Messi) is maybe one of the best players in the world, but are we there? one of the best teams.”

“I would bet that the 3252 (LAFC fan section) won’t let anyone wearing a pink jersey (Inter Miami) make too much noise, they will control the rhythm of the atmosphere in this stadium.

“It’s one of the coolest things I’ve been part of (LAFC property), and I’ve been part of a lot of special things – but it’s special on its own because as a family, we were able to share what this team meant for MLS, what it meant for the community here in Los Angeles and it is really a source of pride.

However, despite being grateful for Messi’s positive impact, Ferrell still didn’t see any possibility of the Herons beating his team, predicting a 3-2 result in favor of LAFC.

“Miami has to lose at some point, as much as it is here,” he said.

Ferrell, the star of the recently released film Strays, also took the opportunity to show off his championship ring, holding it up to the camera.

Ferrell was just one of many celebrities at BMO Stadium on Sunday night, with Prince Harry headlining the famous faces.

Actor and avid LAFC fan Owen Wilson also appeared in the pre-game stream on Apple TV.

“I saw Michael Jordan once and it’s like the same thing,” Wilson said.

Hollywood stars Owen Wilson, Gerard Butler, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jason Sudeikis, who plays fictional football manager Ted Lasso, also got in on the action.

Meanwhile, football royalty were joined by real life royalty as Prince Harry was spotted in the stands watching the global superstar in action.