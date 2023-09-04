Matildas’ striker Kyah Simon relaxes on Hamilton Island with her England football star girlfriend Faye Bryson

<!–

Matildas star Kyah Simon is currently taking a well-deserved holiday with her English football star girlfriend Faye Bryson on Hamilton Island.

The striker, 32, shared a gallery of love-struck photos on Instagram, in which she and Faye, 26, lived life to the fullest in the popular tourist hotspot.

One cherished photo shows Kyah embracing Faye on a scenic cruise, and another shows the pair in swimsuits as they get ready to go snorkeling.

Another photo shows Kyah taking a relaxing dip in a resort pool, and she also shared some snaps of her and Faye taking in the stunning natural scenery.

‘What a place! Most amazing trip to a beautiful part of Australia. Thanks,” Kyah captioned the photos.

Many of Kyah’s followers were quick to rave about the great photos.

“Just so beautiful!” one fan wrote and another added, “Enjoy it. You deserve it’.

Simon became the first Indigenous Australian to score a goal in a FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2011.

The history-making striker is in a relationship with footballer and Reading defender Faye Bryson.

Earlier this year, she shared how the Matildas “comforted” her as she prepared to come out.

“I had like-minded teammates who had similar or similar experiences to me, whether it was parents welcoming that news or experience, or whether it was the complete opposite,” Kyah told Elle Australia earlier this year.

“I found people who were going through the same thing and that gave me some comfort, even if it didn’t go as smoothly as I would hope in my own life back home.”

The lovebirds held hands as they went for a walk to enjoy some breathtaking natural scenery