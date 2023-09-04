Fans Rush Gates as Electric Zoo Reaches Capacity and Denies Them Entry

Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Capping off a disastrous weekend, would-be revelers who journeyed out to Randall’s Island for the Electric Zoo festival on Sunday were unceremoniously turned away at the gates, with organizers explaining that—somehow—they’d reached capacity “earlier than anticipated.”

With the sun going down, hundreds of those disgruntled ticket holders then stormed the barriers surrounding the New York City venue, according to footage captured by witnesses. Video showed the crowds overrunning security and surging past the fences.

“Gates down, chaos reigns,” read a tweet from The Festive Owl, a media company that tracks festivals and lineups.

Read more at The Daily Beast.