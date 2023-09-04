Fortescue car crash: Eight-year-old girl dies after vehicle rollover in Pilbara

Girl killed in car crash

Overturned vehicle on a rural road

A young girl has died and four people have been rushed to hospital after a car overturned on a rural road.

The eight-year-old girl was driving in a black Great Wall station sedan when she ran into trouble on Millstream Road in Fortescue, around 650km from Exmouth in Western Australia, at 11.45am on Sunday.

The girl died instantly.

St. John Ambulance transported two women, ages 29 and 42, to hospital with serious injuries.

Another 35-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The girl’s death is the third road death in Western Australia in less than a week.

A 73-year-old man and a 66-year-old died after their cars collided on Pinjarra Road in Ravenswood shortly before midday on Sunday.

The man, who was driving a Toyota Hilux utility vehicle, was taken to Peel Health Campus but could not be revived.

His car hit a gray Mazda CX5 driven by a 66-year-old woman who died instantly.

A 9-year-old girl, a passenger in the Mazda, was airlifted to Perth Children’s Hospital for treatment.

A 36-year-old man died on August 31 in West Toodyay, 85km northeast of Perth, after his Hino truck left River Road and collided with a tree at around 3.55am.

The man died instantly.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the incidents or has information or dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.