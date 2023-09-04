How AI could transform Australia and see most full-time professionals only work a four-day week

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A new report predicts that artificial intelligence could boost Australia’s sluggish productivity and enable full-time professionals to typically work four days a week.

Deloitte Access Economics calculated that employees who were already using AI saved five hours and 18 minutes a week, predicting that artificial intelligence could “instantly disrupt” a quarter of Australia’s economy.

If this trend continues, AI “could make the four-day work week a reality” and send the five-day week back to history.

Deloitte Access Economics and the Deloitte AI Institute said the output of different staff members was likely to increase, with 32% of employees surveyed already using AI at work, often without telling their manager.

“Let’s be honest, this incredible productivity tool is going to create disruption on an unprecedented scale,” said the report from senior Deloitte partners Kellie Nuttall and John O’Mahony.

“By improving productivity, this creative intelligence helps society move forward like never before.”

Artificial intelligence could boost Australia’s sluggish productivity and enable full-time professionals to work four days a week, a new report predicts (pictured is a stock image)

Generative AI, in which humans ask questions or assign tasks to a computer model, is now seen as a cure for Australia’s low productivity amid a cost of living crisis.

“Productivity improvements enabled by Generation AI could significantly increase the number of employers implementing the four-day week – with the potential to minimize repetitive and time-consuming tasks,” the report states.

AI is expected to instantly disrupt a quarter of Australia’s economy, accounting for $600 billion in gross domestic product, with finance, information technology, media and professional services most likely to be immediately impacted.

“The power of Generation AI lies in its monumental ability to revolutionize work, business and society as a whole: by challenging and rapidly changing the way we work, do business, live and learn. “, says the report.

“In fact, it creates a deeper relationship between humans and technology than the internet, smartphones and the cloud did before.”

Australia’s low productivity has worried economists for a decade.

When workers produce less but get large wage increases, to offset high inflation, companies often have to pass the costs on to consumers, keeping inflation high.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe lamented in June that productivity had not improved for four years.

“Unfortunately, productivity growth has been weak lately,” he said.

“Indeed, the level of output per hour worked in Australia today is the same as it was at the end of 2019.”

Productivity growth has remained below 1 percent over the past decade, well below the 2 percent pace of the 1990s.

The Deloitte survey of 2,000 employees and 550 university students found that 32% of respondents used some form of AI for their work, and nearly two-thirds of them did so without telling their manager.

Deloitte Access Economics calculated that employees who already used AI saved five hours and 18 minutes a week, predicting that artificial intelligence would be likely to ‘instantly disrupt’ a quarter of Australia’s economy (Pictured: stock image)

Young workers, aged 18 to 24, were three times more likely to use generative AI than mid-career workers aged 45 and older, according to survey results compiled by the study. Ipsos market in May.

AI can generate new data or create images or music with input or guidance from humans.

ChatGPT, a vast language model software, is the most advanced, while Snapchat’s AI application is so flawed that it still considers Queen Elizabeth II to be Australia’s head of state, even though she is passed away a year ago this week.

As for the shorter working week, France legislated a four-day, 35-hour week in 2000, but workers often work longer hours anyway.

AI could change that and make the four-day week a practical possibility, but only if Australia does more to embrace this technological revolution.

“Australia ranks second to last out of 14 major economies in deploying generation AI,” the report said.

Deloitte’s report addresses concern over “potential leaks of sensitive and personal information” as well as “misuse or unethical applications”.

But he didn’t explore potential job losses, instead using the word “disrupt” 43 times to refer to potential changes in the job market.