Dampier drowning attempt: Five-year-old boy saved after man drives car into ocean in Western Australia

A five-year-old child has been rescued after a man allegedly tried to drown him after driving his car into the ocean.

The young boy was rescued after the vehicle entered the water on the Dampier foreshore in Western Australia at 6.15am on Monday.

Karratha Police rushed to the scene following reports that a man had tried to drown a child.

The officer in charge, Sergeant Paul Matthews, said passers-by saw the man enter the water at low tide before leaving the car and running into deeper water with the boy.

“The tide was considerably low so he drove around a bit and then got out of the car with a small child,” Sergeant Matthews said.

“(He) ran to deeper water where he attempted to drown the child, according to callers.”

Sergeant Matthews said a women’s fitness group, which was on the beach at the time of the incident, saw what was happening and ran to intervene.

“Some members of the public who were on the foreshore training were able to rush in, wrestle with the man and retrieve the child,” Sergeant Matthews said.

“I believe it was a women’s fitness group that stepped in.”

Sergeant Matthews added that the little boy was visually distressed but was unharmed and reunited with his family.

The driver was arrested and is currently hospitalized.

The incident is under investigation and charges have not yet been laid by police.