Grangefields, Melbourne dirt bike crash: Distraught sister of victim lashes out at cruel trolls taunting her family after her brother Ali Elhouli, 17, and cousin Zena, 18, were killed

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The grieving sister of a dirt bike crash victim has hit out at trolls demanding they ‘stop the nonsensical comments’ after her brother and cousin were killed at a party Father’s Day at their uncle’s.

Ali Elhouli, 17, and Zena Houli, 18, died after crashing dirt bikes at their family’s property on Beattys Rd in Grangefields, north-west Melbourne, at around 6.35pm on Sunday.

Police say they are still working to determine the cause of the crash as the family did not cooperate, but detectives determined the bikes were unregistered.

Today Ali’s devastated sister Fatima hit back at social media users who said ‘dirt bikes on the roads don’t mix’ and that incidents such as this tragedy ‘give a bad reputation for motorcyclists.

“Stop your nonsensical comments,” Fatima said.

“They were just kids having fun and being responsible.

Fatima Elhouli is pictured with her brother Ali, 17, who died in a dirt bike crash in Grangefields, west Melbourne on Sunday night.

Their cousin Zena Houli, 18 (pictured) was also involved in the crash and tragically died at the scene

“No one knows when (his) time has come.

“Keep your nasty comments to yourself. »

Friends of the family also chimed in, blaming the strangers for being judgmental.

“They are children, you are ignorant humans. Parents have lost their children. How about having heart or indulging in your pathetic comments,” one woman wrote.

“These are young people who have lost their lives. Show respect to their family and friends. You are a disgusting person,” said another.

Family members told Monday how Zena, of Altona Meadows, died almost instantly – with relatives rushing to the scene after hearing of the crash.

Ali, of Hoppers Crossing, was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Two young boys, aged 11 and 6, were also involved in the crash.

They were rushed to hospital in critical condition but are now stable. It is understood that they each suffered several broken bones.

Zena’s father, also known as Ali, 43, was injured while trying to reach the teenagers on a quad.

He reportedly lost control of the motorcycle as he approached the incident and was also injured.

He was also taken to hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Senior Detective Sergeant Paul Lineham told Radio 3AW that a Father’s Day party was taking place at the property at the time of the crash.

Fatima Elhouli hit back at Facebook trolls on Monday

He said the Major Collision Investigation Unit was investigating the crash and the exact circumstances of the collision had yet to be established, but police were aware the motorcycles were unregistered.

“The family – the party members – are not cooperating with the police, so investigations are continuing, but we are asking anyone to come forward.

“We don’t know how the two children were injured.

“It’s extremely difficult for the police to do their job when people don’t provide details.”

Sgt Lineham urged anyone who witnesses the accident to contact the police.

“We are calling on the family to come forward regardless of their feelings about the police,” he said.

The owner of the property and uncle of the slain teenagers, Omar El Houli, told reporters the loss was “heartbreaking”.

“We were driving down (the road) and we got out.

It would appear that the two motorcycles were traveling on private property before the incident. A 43-year-old man drove to the scene of the accident on a quad bike, but was also injured when he lost control of the vehicle.

Omar El Houli (pictured) said his nephew and niece were ‘good kids’

Zena Elhouli is pictured in October 2022, as she passes her provisional license

Tributes started pouring in online for the two teenagers. Pictured: Ali Elhouli (left)

Pieces of helmets were seen strewn by the side of the road on Sunday evening as officers investigated the crash.

“My niece was dead on the floor and my nephew was also on the floor.

“I wanted to see who they were, it was my farm. I saw the motorcycles, I saw them, they were on the ground.

“I couldn’t imagine anything worse than what happened.”

Mr El Houli said the teenagers were family oriented and enjoyed spending time with loved ones.

“They just liked being happy, they liked being together, they just enjoyed life,” he said.

“They are beautiful children with beautiful parents, it’s unfortunate what happened.

“They are in heaven looking down on us now.”

Meanwhile, tributes have started pouring in online for the teenagers whose lives were tragically cut short.

“I love you Zena Houli,” wrote a friend.

“Forever 18, beautiful girl.”

“Fly high my angel.”

Jaz Haddara said she was so shocked by the news that she was at a loss for words.

Police have completed initial investigations into the accident and reopened Beattys Rd on Monday morning.

“I send my condolences to Zena Houli who went to school with my son,” she said.

“Such a good girl. Thoughts to the family.

Another friend said, “Rest in peace now, Ali. »

‘I love you forever.’

Any witnesses or anyone with a dashcam, CCTV footage or information about the accident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.