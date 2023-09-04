Artificial intelligence: Top three roles under threat in small Australian businesses

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The three roles most likely to be replaced by artificial intelligence in small businesses have been revealed.

Sobering results from a new survey of 79,000 businesses have revealed that a third of small businesses in Australia are considering replacing their workforce with artificial intelligence.

About 41% of companies said they intended to integrate AI, according to the survey conducted by business consultancy Peninsula Group.

Among small businesses already using AI, the top three functions for which the technology is used are creative writing (28%), administrative tasks (39%) and writing internal or corporate communications (20 %).

However, small business owners said they still had doubts about AI, including the increased security risk and the risk of a higher margin of error.

The three Australian jobs most at risk of being replaced by artificial intelligence have been revealed as companies prepare for mass layoffs (stock image)

Sobering results from a new survey of 79,000 businesses reveal that a third of Australian businesses are considering replacing their workforce with artificial intelligence.

Small business owners are also concerned that AI could impact the quality of work, but are less bothered by any impact on company reputation.

Up to 56 percent of business owners said they either thought the introduction of AI would reduce the number of people they employed or were unsure.

The survey was conducted among nearly 80,000 businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland and the UK.

Ireland was the biggest proponent of using AI in the workplace, with 10 percent of companies saying they regularly use the technology.

This is double the number of workplaces in Canada, the UK and New Zealand.

It comes as a chilling data analysis found that 1.3 million Australians could be replaced by 2027, according to research by AI firm Faethm by Pearson in conjunction with tech firm ServiceNow.

The hospitality sector will also be affected by AI: barista positions could decrease by up to 16% over the next four years.

It is estimated that nearly one in ten Australian employees will need to retrain by 2027 to remain in the workforce.

Bank workers are most at risk, as 46 percent of their workload is expected to be automated.

Cashiers and financial brokers (37 percent), accountants (38 percent), data entry operators (35 percent) and call center operators (34 percent) could also see their workload reduced through automation.

In terms of lost jobs, more than 100,000 full-time salesperson positions could be cut, a reduction of 17 percent.

A wide range of sectors are expected to be affected by the projected job losses, including transportation, hospitality, construction trades and even childcare.

The good news for Australians working in risky sectors is that automation does not necessarily lead to job losses.

“(Employers might ask) ‘Can we reposition this person(s) into other jobs we’re hiring for? Pearson’s Vice President of AI Products, Dr. Richard George, said News Corp..

Dr George added that many jobs would still require “an involved human being” and that AI would make workers more productive rather than replacing them.

“But beyond that five-year view, maybe 10 or 15 years…you could potentially see (AI) take over entire tasks and do them for you,” he said.

Australia’s tech industry will need an additional 370,000 workers to deploy AI.

“More people from a broader background will be able to perform tasks that were previously reserved for people with specialized technical skills,” said Eric Swift, CEO of ServiceNow.

“When anyone can now build software and apps with simple text input – which AI turns into code – it means we can drive innovation. »

The data also revealed that many of those who fear losing their role to AI may have a better pay situation if they move on to a new career.

More than 1.3 million jobs will be eliminated by AI within four years. Crates are among those in the line of fire