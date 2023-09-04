Ashley Madekwe and husband Iddo Goldberg welcome their first child: ‘Pure bliss’

<!–

Actress Ashley Madekwe and husband Iddo Goldberg have announced the birth of their first child.

The 39-year-old British-born star – who debuted her baby bump in April – took to social media to share the news with her 585,000 Instagram followers on Monday.

Madekwe shared a carousel of photos from her pregnancy and added a heartfelt caption.

“I loved holding him in my body and I miss it already… But now he’s here and to actually hold him in my arms is pure happiness. There’s nothing like this,” she gushed.

She then thanked her husband via Instagram Stories for making her feel “so beautiful” during her pregnancy.

At the end of Ashley’s photo slideshow was a snapshot of her son’s tiny feet as he lay on a crumpled gray sheet.

In the Story, the brand new mother looked back on her pregnancy with awe.

She captioned a black and white photo from her post: “I loved being pregnant.

‘I was surprised how much I loved it. Thank you to my husband @iddophoto for taking thousands of photos of me so that I will never forget the best experience of my life.”

She finished off the thought by adding, “You made me feel so beautiful,” with a red heart emoji.

Iddo, whom she married in June 2012, shared the post again in his Instagram Stories.

The BAFTA nominee debuted her tummy tuck with a mirror selfie shared on Instagram in the spring.

Wearing a black turtleneck, she rocked her burgeoning belly and wrote:Weekends look a bit different now.’

Message: Via Instagram Stories, she thanked her husband for making her feel “so beautiful” during her pregnancy

Nestling: In one of her pregnancy photos, the then-to-be mom wore pale pink silk pajamas

Precious: At another maternity shoot, the entertainer posed in a field of wildflowers while rocking her belly

Preparation: An intimate image showed Madekwe folding baby clothes in anticipation of her little one

Flashback: She celebrated reaching her third trimester with an adorable snap

The longtime couple met while working on British drama Secret Diary Of A Call Girl.

Last summer, Ashley paid tribute to her husband online when she uploaded a selection of photos from their trip to the Amalfi Coast.

“We haven’t been to Italy together since our honeymoon 10 years ago,” she wrote in the caption.

“I can’t believe we’ve waited this long. We fell in love again,” she added. Iddo playfully wrote, “Next time you go diving” in the caption.