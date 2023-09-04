Mon. Sep 4th, 2023

    Explosion at coal mine in Iran’s north kills 6: Media

    NNA – An explosion at a coal mine in northern Iran has killed six workers, state media reported on Monday.nbsp;

    The blast took place in a tunnel at a depth of 400 meters (440 yards) in the northern city of Damghan, said the official IRNA news agency. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. nbsp;

    quot;Six miners were trapped underground on Sunday when the coal mine explosion took place in Damghan,quot; IRNA said.nbsp;

    Efforts to rescue the miners were unsuccessful but the bodies were recovered Monday morning, it added.nbsp;

    IRNA showed footage of other workers at the site trying to recover the remains of their colleagues#39; bodies from under the rubble.nbsp;

    In May 2021, two miners died in a collapse at the same mining site, local media reported at the time.nbsp;

    At Azad Shahr city in northern Iran, in 2017, 43 miners were killed after a coal mine blast, triggering anger toward Iranian authorities. –AFP

