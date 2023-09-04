Embassy of Korea in Lebanon celebrates National Foundation Day and Armed Forces Day

NNA – The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Lebanon IL Park and his spouse held a reception at the UNESCO Palace on the occasion of the Korea National Foundation Day and Armed Forces Day. The ceremony was attended by the representative of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nabih Berri, MP Hadi Abu Al-Hosson, the representative of the Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, the representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, Ambassador Abir Ali, representative of the Army Commander, Major General Joseph Aoun, Brigadier General Hassan Jouni, representative of the Commander of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman General Moussa Karnib, representative of the Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Al-Baisari, Lieutenant Colonel Walid Esber, representative of the Director General of State Security, Major General Tony Saliba, Brigadier General Youssef Chidiac, the Commander of the UNIFIL forces and the commander of the Korean battalion operating within the UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon, in the presence of the Ministers of Finance, Justice and Communications, representatives of the Ministers of Culture, National Defense, Youth and Sports, and Displaced, in addition to a number of deputies, and representatives of spiritual leaders, a large number of ambassadors, chargeacute; d#39;affaires, military attaches, and political, economic, social, and media figures.

After the National Anthems of Lebanon and Korea, Ambassador IL Park delivered the following Speech:

ldquo;Lebanon is a good friend of Korea as history testifies. Lebanon provided 50,000 USD to Korea when my motherland was invaded by North Korea. It was 72 years ago. Without the helping hands from the peace-loving nations like Lebanon, todayrsquo;s Korea would be non-existent.

This special historical bond is the cornerstone which sustains Korea-Lebanon bilateral relationsrdquo;.

Park added: ldquo;We have a Korean contingent in UNIFIL since 2007. Their presence is for peace and security of Lebanon. If you have ever chance to visit both De-Militarized zone in the Korean peninsula and Blue Line in the south of Lebanon, you will be surprised by the stunning similarity of the situation between the two. This is why I want to say that peace and security do matter both to the Korean people and the Lebaneserdquo;.

He said: ldquo;The war in Ukraine reminds us that peace and freedom are not a given, but must be fought for and defended at all costs.

From next year, Korea will serve as the UN Security Council member. Which means Korearsquo;s contribution for Lebanon will continue not only here but also in New York.

Partnership for humanitarian and development cooperation between the two countries is just solid. The Korean Government increased its support from 3.5 million US dollars last year to 6.4 million this year. The reason for such substantial increase is quite straightforward.

It is because Korea wants to stand together with the people of Lebanon in their fight to overcome this unprecedented crisis.

Park added: ldquo;Every crisis, no matter how harsh it is, teaches us lessons. I have no doubt the country of Cedar will tide over the current crisis, and even emerge stronger, by having a new president, a fully functioning government as well as by carrying forward the reforms, so urgently needed. Therefore, letrsquo;s hope because hope begets hoperdquo;.

He added: ldquo;Cultural openness of Lebanon is truly exceptional.

Throughout its history, Lebanon has been a central stage of cultural exchanges where artists, musicians, architects from all over the world including Korea meet each other.

This is one of the most valuable national assets of Lebanon, I believe. This very Lebanon inspired me to invite as many as Korean cultural events to Lebanon.

The Embassy will organize a film festival together with colleague embassies of Mexico, Indonesia, Tǖrkiye and Australia at the end of October or early November.

In December, a Korean violinist, who was the winner of both Paganini competition and Sibelius concur, will perform at the Beirut Chants Festival.

Moreover, Korean dramas will be aired on local television channel sooner than later.

ldquo;And more importantly, tonight, we have a World Taekwondo Demonstration team.

They came all the way from Korea to Lebanon to celebrate the Asian Taekwondo championship which begins from tomorrow in Beirut with the participation of 30 countries.

Together with basketball, Taekwondo is becoming a source of national pride in Lebanon as the promising sport. So come and see. The competition will be amazing!rdquo; Said Park.

ldquo;Dear Guest, Before I conclude, Irsquo;d like to draw your kind attention to one important initiative of the Korean Government. We are bidding to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, Korea. Decision voting will take place in Paris at the end of November. Busan is fully ready. Please do support usrdquo;. Concluded the Korean Ambassador in Lebanon.

