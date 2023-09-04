Moment ‘Russian landing boat is destroyed by drone’ as Ukraine’s kamikaze weapons ‘also strike FSB building near nuclear power plant’

Video reportedly shows Bayraktar-TB2 kamikaze drone destroying Russian ship

Russia is said to have suffered deaths and casualties in the Ukrainian attack.

This is the moment when a Russian landing ship was reportedly destroyed by a Ukrainian drone amid intense new naval battles in the Ukrainian war.

The footage reportedly shows a Ukrainian Bayraktar-TB2 kamikaze drone destroying a Russian KS-701 tuna boat in the northwestern Black Sea.

Russia suffered fatalities and casualties in the attack, and a military helicopter reportedly airlifted the wounded.

It comes when a Ukrainian kamikaze drone struck an FSB security service building in the Kurchatov nuclear town in the Kursk region in a separate attack, according to Russian news outlet Baza.

It was the remains of a downed drone that hit the roof of the FSB building, Baza reported. The extent of the damage was unclear.

Surveillance cameras caught the sound of a huge explosion in Kurchatov, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located.

Regional Governor Roman Starovoyt said: “A Ukrainian drone strike caused a fire in a non-residential building in the town of Kurchatov.

‘The fire was extinguished. No one was hurt.’

On the other hand, in a warehouse in the Moscow region all hell broke loose.

The flames spread to 13,000 square meters as more than 20 flights were delayed and eight more canceled at Moscow’s main international airports due to kamikaze drones.

Unconfirmed Russian reports said the warehouse contained “paints and varnishes”.

But Vladimir Putin’s forces claimed to have inflicted heavy casualties on Ukraine.

Naval planes are alleged to have destroyed four US-supplied Willard Sea Force speedboats as they attempted to land near Cape Tarkhankut on the Russian-annexed Crimean coast.

Ukraine has recently attempted several landings in the occupied territory, but disputes the Russian claim to the four ships.

Russia also claimed to have “eliminated” more than 125 Ukrainian marines in the area south of Donetsk.

“More than 125 Ukrainian servicemen, one armored fighting vehicle and two cars were destroyed,” the Moscow Defense Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, a Russian general admitted a shortfall in Russian mobilization recruitment.

At the weekend, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said some 280,000 had signed contracts with the Defense Ministry since the beginning of this year.

Some were reservists and others volunteers.

But Lt. Gen. Viktor Sobolev, now a communist deputy, said the target was 400,000, indicating a shortfall of 120,000 in the Kremlin’s plans.

“We need 400,000 in total,” he said.

‘This is due to what our General Staff has planned: the creation of new associations, formations and units.

“This number is determined so that there are no more mobilizations, for which we are not yet prepared.”