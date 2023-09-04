The ‘Shark Tank’ Star Who Scammed Lovelorn Women

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

It took a Tinder match, three weeks of constant communication, and a few Google searches for DeAnn Jansen to agree to meet Nate Holzapfel at her Utah home in August 2021.

The 53-year-old hospice worker had lost her husband 13 months prior, and she was struggling. But Holzapfel skillfully convinced DeAnn to ignore her rule about only meeting a first date in public. He even confided in her about his stint on ABC’s reality show Shark Tank, where the 44-year-old scored a celebrity investor for his belt company.

So despite the blaring mental alarm bells about ignoring her first-date rules, she agreed to a midweek visit at her home. And she almost immediately regretted it.

