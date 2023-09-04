The 40 Most Hotly Anticipated Movies of the Fall, From ‘Maestro’ to ‘The Marvels’

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty / Warner Bros. Pictures / Netflix / Sony Pictures / A24 / Apple TV+

Because of the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, the future of Hollywood is uncertain. When we first drafted this list, Dune: Part 2 was one of our most highly anticipated movies of 2023. Now, like Challengers and Poor Things, the sci-fi epic has been pushed to the future as a result of the strikes, and major movies like Wicked and Gladiator 2 have paused production.

Our most anticipated lists for next year might look barren because of this stoppage, but there are still a slew of 2023 releases to look forward to this fall. Plenty of horror movies are set to release in the next several months as Halloween nears. Hits from Sundance and other prestigious film festivals are set to have their big premieres. And while it’s still unclear what the Oscars might look like this year, there’s a plethora of awards-bait films coming down the pike.

From Oscar hopefuls to horrors, below, here are our top picks for the biggest movies to look forward to this fall.

