Mon. Sep 4th, 2023

    Which transfer windows are still open and when do they close? With Al-Ittihad continuing their pursuit of Mohamed Salah

    Which transfer windows are still open and when do they close? With Al-Ittihad continuing their pursuit of Mohamed Salah

    Which transfer windows are still open and when do they close? As Al-Ittihad continues its pursuit of Mohamed Salah

    The Premier League transfer window closed on Friday September 1
    A number of transfer windows around the world remained open
    Saudi Pro League clubs can still sign players from other leagues

    By Sonny Cohen for Mailonline

    Update: 5:05 a.m. EDT, September 4, 2023

    The Premier League’s summer transfer window ended last week, with clubs spending £2.4billion before the deadline passed.

    Despite this, there are a number of leagues around the world whose windows are still open, allowing clubs to sign players from outside their own league.

    This includes the Saudi Pro League, a league which has seen a number of top Premier League signings including Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Ruben Neves.

    Even if the England window is closed, players could leave without their club being able to sign a replacement.

    That could pose a problem for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as Al-Ittiihad continue their pursuit of Mohamed Salah, with the club ready to offer up to £200million.

    Ruben Neves was one of several top rookies to join the Saudi Pro League this summer.

    Mail Sport breaks down the transfer windows across the world that could have the biggest impact on the Premier League

    Which windows are still open and when do they close?

    Belgian Pro League – Wednesday 6 September
    Saudi Pro League – Thursday 7th September*
    Swiss Super League – Thursday 7 September
    Croatian Football League – Friday 8 September
    Czech Premier League – Friday 8 September
    Super League Greece – Monday 11 September
    Turkish Super Lig – Friday September 15

    *The Saudi Pro League has confirmed that it has shortened its originally scheduled window to close on September 20.

    What are the biggest rumours?

    Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is expected to be rested for Egypt during the next international break, amid continued links with Al-Ittihad.

    Demarai Gray accused Sean Dyche of not respecting him and was linked with a move

    Meanwhile, Everton winger Demarai Gray is in talks to join Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, with the Toffees on their heels after the player accused Sean Dyche of disrespecting him.

    Elsewhere, Sergio Ramos has agreed to join boyhood club Sevilla despite interest from Saudi club Al-Ittihad as well as Turkish clubs.

    And Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco is set to undergo a medical with Al-Shabab ahead of a £12m deal.

