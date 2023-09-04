Cher, 77, finally reveals the secrets of how she maintains her youthful appearance on Good Morning Britain

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Cher revealed the secrets of how she maintains her youthful appearance on Monday at the age of 77 during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

The singer who admitted she “couldn’t believe she’s turning 80 soon,” revealed what she won’t be doing as she gets older.

Speaking to hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, who asked her how she stays so young and radiant, Cher said she would “never cut her hair short or stop wearing jeans.”

She said, “I remember my friend Paulette and I talking about it when we were going to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans.

“I can’t believe I’m ever going to be 80 sooner than I’d like. And I’ll still wear my jeans and I’ll still wear long hair.

Ageless beauty: Cher revealed the secrets of how she kept her youthful looks at age 77 during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday

Youth: The singer, 77, who admitted she “couldn’t believe she’s turning 80 soon,” revealed what she won’t be doing as she ages (pictured aged 42 in 1988)

“The genes in my family are pretty amazing,” she added.

“I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger. I’m not sure. I follow the trends and have many young friends.

‘I have old friends too. Honestly, I’m not trying to feel young, I’m not trying to be young, I am what I am, whatever that means.’

The singer-songwriter appeared on the ITV breakfast show to speak about the time she saved the world’s loneliest elephant in 2020.

Cher helped free the malnourished Asian elephant, named Kavaan, who had been chained in a zoo for nearly 20 years.

The actress said it was “so amazing” to see Kavaan change his behavior so quickly, once his environment improved.

She said, ‘When I first saw him, you saw him doing the swinging thing, which means an elephant is in distress or having a nervous breakdown.

“So when I first saw him I knew what was going on because I knew the signs. I sang to him… very badly, but he was so beautiful.

First encounter: Beautiful footage shows Cher meeting the ‘Loneliest Elephant in the World’ Kavaan after she flew to Pakistan in November to secure his rescue

Secrets out: Speaking to hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, who asked her how she stays so young and radiant, Cher said she would never cut her hair short or stop wearing jeans

Radiant: Cher revealed the secrets of her youthful beauty, saying ‘The genes in my family are pretty amazing’ (pictured in 2022)

“I was happy because it had taken us years, so I had my pain for five years before and when I saw him I thought this was going to be so great.

“I didn’t know how long it would take or if he would ever change that behavior, but the night we brought him to the shelter he came out of the stress so quickly it was amazing.”

In May, the icon spoke openly about his 77th birthday in a candid post on Twitter and mused that he didn’t feel old at all.

Her post about her ageless beauty comes after her recent breakup with 37-year-old boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, who she reportedly “still cares” about and could potentially reunite with in the future.

Cher tweeted, “Okay someone please tell me…..When do I feel old. This is ridiculous. I keep hearing these numbers, but I honestly can’t understand them.

‘WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH #s!? I’m dyslexic and #’s are hard for me. Thanks for staying, I know it’s been hard. I have to go train. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot.”

Though the If I Could Turn Back Time star has split from Alexander, who is nearly four decades her junior, friends say the pair still have strong feelings for each other.

A source close to the star told the DailyMail that the legendary artist (born Cherilyn Sarkisian) has had an on/off relationship with AE, sparking rumors of a possible reunion: “Cher is erratic. And she changes her mind every minute.’

Throwback: The singer added that she has much younger friends to keep her up to date with the trends, adding that “she never feels like she’s getting older” (pictured aged 29 in 1975)

Astonishing! In May, the icon also spoke openly about his 77th birthday in a candid post on Twitter and mused that he didn’t feel old at all (pictured aged 73 in 2019).

The source explained, “She actually cares a lot about AE, and now that she’s closer to her kids, she wants more stability in her life. While it’s off for now, no one close to her would be surprised to see them back together.

Divorced twice, Cher has a son, Chaz Bono, 53, with her late ex-husband Sonny Bono, who died in 1998 aged 62 from injuries sustained after hitting a tree while skiing.

She was later married from 1975 to 1978 to the late singer Gregg Allman, who died in 2017 at the age of 69. Cher and Gregg had son Elijah Blue Allman, 46, together.

Cher has previously said she dates younger men — after dating Ron Zimmerman, who is 12 years her junior, Tom Cruise, when he was 23 and she was 38, and Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora, who is 13 years her junior .

She also dated entertainment executive David Geffen after splitting with Bono, and dated for two years in the mid-1970s.