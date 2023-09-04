Bukhari visits Rahi in Diman, stresses need to hold swift presidential election

NNA – Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, on Monday visited Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi in Diman.nbsp;

According to a statement from the Saudi embassy, ldquo;discussions focused on bilateral relations and the best means to strengthen them, as well as on the latest developments on the Lebanese scene, notably the presidential election and the need to hold it as quickly as possible.ldquo;

The meeting also highlighted the paramount importance of boosting Lebanonrsquo;s ties with Arab countries and discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.nbsp;

===========R.H.