NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday welcomed the director of ldquo;Al-Ghadrdquo; satellite channel in Beirut, Rami Safa, who briefed him on the preparations underway to launch the channel.nbsp;

The pair also discussed cooperation between ldquo;Al-Ghadrdquo; channel and the Ministry of Information.

