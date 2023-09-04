Callala Bay electrocution tragedy: Grant Kime was found dead alone under a home clutching the live cable that killed the ‘top shelf bloke’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The trader killed in a tragic accident under a house last week was a beloved big game fisherman renowned for his love of the sport while enjoying a VB.

Grant Kime, 53, a father of two, was reported missing as he never returned from an address on Lackersteen St in Callala Bay on the south coast of New South Wales on Thursday.

Emergency services eventually found his body under a house in this peaceful seaside town, with witnesses revealing he was still holding the live cable that killed him.

SafeWork NSW has since launched an investigation into the tragedy, while NSW Police are investigating his final moments to deliver a report to the coroner.

Today, his distraught friends speak of their horror at the sudden death of their mate and the impact of losing a ‘great guy’ and fishing legend.

Mr Kime – who ran local business Callala Electrical – is survived by his wife Lynette and their two daughters Mia and Eve, who are supported by fellow fishers.

The family had just returned from a dream vacation in Broome, Western Australia.

The trader killed in a tragic accident under a house last week was beloved big game fisherman Grant Kime (pictured with his wife Lynette), renowned for his love of the sport

Emergency services (pictured) found his body under a house in Callala Bay on the NSW south coast, with witnesses revealing he was still clutching the live cable that killed him

Grant Kime was a beloved figure in the sea fishing community, who loved the sport and was rarely photographed without a can or piece of VB in his hand.

The freelance electrician was a lifelong angler who featured in two landmark videos about his passion for big game fishing on land that inspired many.

But he was also known for his love of VB – and was rarely photographed without a can or a small morsel in his hand, which his friends regularly made fun of.

“To say we are all devastated is an understatement,” said friend Guy Jamieson. “We all lost one of the best guys in the world.

“I hope they have some VB up there, big guy.”

Videographer Phil Atkinson said the news of the tragedy was “heartbreaking”. The pair had first met in the late 1980s when they found him fishing off the rocks of Jervis Bay.

“He was an exceptional guy and a good friend of mine for many, many years,” Mr Atkinson told Daily Mail Australia.

“Grant was a great sailor – he was a complete angler who could fish anywhere and anything, and also a great surfer who could read the water perfectly.

“He was just a really genuine guy and very helpful to others. I was watching our movies and you could see him always trying to help others in the background.

“He was never elitist and always helped newcomers to the sport. He was just a high level guy. My heart goes out to his family whom he adored.

He added: “His love for VB was legendary – it was a running joke among his friends… but to be honest, I’m not sure he really liked it!

“It was just a real blue Aussie larrikin.”

Pal Glenn Ross added: “The entire fishing community is in mourning and we are all thinking of (his) family.”

“He was a super nice guy and he was in the two movies that made me become a land fisherman,” said his friend David Verret.

Close friend Mark Crompton comforts Mr Kime’s family following the tragedy and paid tribute to his friend in a series of social media posts over the weekend.

His friends shared photos of him catching spectacular fish like marlin, swordfish and bonito, but also his beloved little bream.

“What a legend, after seeing him land with this cobia in the Landbased Addiction video, it inspired me to hit the ledges on the North Shore,” a friend posted on Facebook.

“Thank you for inspiring me Grant, rest in peace.”

The freelance electrician was a lifelong angler who made two landmark videos about his passion for big game fishing on land that inspired many.

He was also known for his love of VB beer – and was rarely photographed without a can or a small piece in his hand, which his friends regularly made fun of.

He was also known for his cheeky chats online with memes shared in private messages and group chats snooping about his sporting rivals.

Another added: “An awesome fish and a versatile dude.

“The world needs more people like Kimey. A deeply sad news. A unique individual and a tragic loss.

“Rest in peace Kimey. You will be missed by all who had the chance to know you.

Mr Kime was also known for his cheeky chats online with memes shared in private messages and group chats lashing out at his sporting rivals.

“I’m going to miss the jokes,” Mr Crompton admitted. “He will be greatly missed by all who know and love him.”

New South Wales Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.