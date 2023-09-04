Mon. Sep 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Jordan: Army shoots down drug-laden drone at eastern borders

    By

    Sep 4, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;The Eastern Military Zone shot down a drone carrying narcotics on Monday, trespassing from Syrian territory.

    The drone, laden with crystal meth, fell on Jordanian land and was confiscated by the Anti-Narcotics Department in coordination with border guards, according to a source at the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF).

    The source emphasized that the JAF will respond with force and firmness to any threat on the border fronts and attempt to undermine and destabilize the security of the homeland and terrorize its citizens.–Petranbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

