Gemayel: We will maintain our position despite danger, let them threaten as much as they want

NNA – Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel considered the presidential elections have ended on June 14, indicating thatnbsp;quot;We entered into the process of imposing a president and this matter is a continuation of a coup carried out by Hezbollah to take control of the country.quot;

ldquo;We will confront the coup being carried out by Hezbollah through peaceful means. We are not ready to live in a patchwork country without stability, governed by two weapons and the presence of an armed militia accused of assassinations and causing the country#39;s paralysis. We are hostages and facing a coup, so either we stand against it or allow it to continue,rdquo; Gemayel said in an interview with Al Jadeed television.

The Kataeb Leader addressed Hezbollah directly, saying: quot;We are advocates of dialogue and among the most committed to Lebanon and partnership. When the party decides to reconsider its approach, we are ready for dialogue and finding solutions that bring relief to everyone so that we can live together. However, we are not prepared to be second-class citizens.quot;

Gemayel affirmed that his party would not participate in a government that legitimizes Hezbollah#39;s weapons.

ldquo;We are in an open confrontation with Hezbollah to stop the ongoing coup. The confrontation will only end when the party stops, and when the party has the ability to ease tensions in the country by changing its behavior. We are not the ones hindering elections nor resorting to violence,rdquo; he stressed.

quot;We will confront the coup despite the danger, and let them threaten as much as they want, but we will not give up our right to live in a civilized country where there is peace, economy, and stability,rdquo; he added.

As for Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri#39;s call for dialogue, Gemayel said that Berri will only open the parliament to elect a Hezbollah ally as president.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========