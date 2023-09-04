Iran’s Overall Enriched Uranium Stockpile Down: IAEA

NNA -nbsp;The UN nuclear watchdog said Monday Iran#39;s estimated stockpile of enriched uranium was down compared to May but still more than 18 times the limit set in the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers.

According to a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by AFP, Iran#39;s total enriched uranium stockpile was estimated at 3,795.5 kilogrammes (8,367.7 pounds) as of August 19, down by 949 kilogrammes from May. The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 202.8 kilogrammes.–AFP

