The rape charges hanging over Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law: As Princess of Wales’s sister ‘displays cryptic show of support for him’, how the multi-millionaire faces sex attack claims which he strongly denies

All eyes were on Pippa Middleton at a high-society wedding in Lake Como this weekend, but it wasn’t her scarlet dress that caught the attention of the guests.

Instead, it was Pippa’s tote bag emblazoned with the words ‘Eden Rock’ (the name of her father-in-law David Matthews’ exclusive Caribbean hotel) that caused a stir.

It has been suggested that it was in this accessory choice that Pippa gave a cryptic signal of support to Matthews, 79, who is still under investigation by French police, five years after he was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl. .

In March, it emerged that French detectives from a Paris unit specializing in the protection of minors had launched a new investigation into the allegations relating to Mr Matthews.

This came five years after Matthews, the father of Pippa’s husband James, 48, was arrested by French police in 2018 on allegations that he raped a 16-year-old girl twice between 1998 and 1999.

Matthews allegedly attacked the 16-year-old, who is British but cannot be identified for legal reasons, first in Paris and then again on the Caribbean island of St Barts, where he owns the £5,000-a-night Eden. . Rock hotel.

It was during this original investigation that further allegations are believed to have surfaced. Prosecutors confirmed in March that Matthews is being investigated by the same specialized unit, the Brigade for the Protection of Minors, without disclosing further details.

Matthews, a former race car driver, vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

Pictured: James Matthews with his wife Pippa Middleton and father David Matthews on their wedding day in May 2017.

David Mathews, second from right, with, from left, his wife Jane and their sons Michael and James in St Barts in 1998 at the time of the alleged crimes.

In March, a spokesman for Paris prosecutors told the Mail on Sunday: “The judicial inquiry in which David Matthews has been charged and placed under judicial control is ongoing.”

“I can also confirm that a preliminary investigation entrusted to the Child Protection Squad is underway, involving David Matthews,” he said, adding that he could not provide further details.

Matthews was interviewed by Judge Jean Rea twice in Paris in 2021 about the alleged rape of the 16-year-old.

He was first questioned by police in April 2018 after he was arrested while flying to Paris Orly airport from St Barts, where he lives with his wife Jane.

He was detained for 48 hours and questioned before appearing at the Palace of Justice, where he was accused of “rape of a minor by a person with authority over his victim”, a crime that in France carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. .

Mr Matthews has previously claimed to friends that the original whistleblower is “setting him up” to “cause embarrassment to his family”.

The alleged rape victim angrily denied this, telling French police in 2017 that she initially blamed herself for the reported attacks, leaving her feeling “shocked and disgusted.”

Suggestions that she was trying to humiliate Mr Matthews just months after his financial son James married Prince William’s sister-in-law Pippa were later described by her father as “ridiculous”.

In a 2018 interview with the Mail on Sunday, the woman’s father said: “The idea that she’s doing this for compensation, or for any reason other than a desire for justice, is completely wrong.”

Pippa Middleton rocked a scarlet gown and daring earrings at an exclusive Lake Como wedding. But it was her choice of clutch bag that caused a stir.

David Matthews (right with Pippa Middleton in St Barts in February this year), 79, was first arrested by French police in 2018 and remains under investigation over allegations that he raped a 16-year-old girl in twice between 1998 and 1999.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews enjoy a day at the beach in St Barts in February

Pippa Middleton enjoys a day at the beach in St Barts in February this year

The alleged victim is said to have told French police that Matthews had groomed and assaulted her when she had just turned 15, but that the first alleged rape took place when she was 16, a claim the former racing driver denies. .

The statute of limitations for prosecuting rape in France was two decades at the time of Matthews’ arrest, meaning the charges could have been barred. A new 2018 law extended this term to 30 years for whistleblowers under the age of 18.

The woman first told her parents about the alleged rape in 2015, and her account left them “incredibly shocked.”

Her father said: “She told me, ‘You don’t know what I’ve been going through all these years.

Then everything spilled over. She said it had been a burden because she had kept it bottled up for so long.

“It has caused him immense emotional strain. She has not been able to form any lasting relationship.

Earlier, a source close to the Matthews family said his mother was “assisting” his accuser in her complaint.

‘I’ve heard the whole story. It’s outrageous,” the source claimed. ‘I’m so sorry for David. He’s completely set up just to cause embarrassment to the family.

David Matthews and his wife Jane attend the May 2017 wedding of their son James and Pippa Middleton at Englefield Green.

David Matthews (left) with his wife Jane and son Spencer in London in September 2016.

But the alleged victim’s father said in 2018: ‘My family is furious at what is coming out of Matthews’s side since she came forward as she is being passed off as a fantasist and she made it all up.

‘What could be his motivation to get revenge or embarrass the Matthews?

‘We are all behind her and we believe her. She had the courage to speak up, and she did, and in doing so she feels that she can give herself a sense of closure.’

Matthews attended his son’s wedding to Pippa in 2017 with senior members of the Royal Family, including Prince William and Prince Harry.

The son of a Rotherham coal miner, Matthews amassed a £40m fortune selling a used car business and engaging in property development and hotel ownership.

After leaving school, Mr. Matthews became an apprentice garage mechanic. At the age of 19, he was selling cars door-to-door and, in his spare time, he devoted himself to his love of motorsports.

In his youth, he tried his hand at motor racing and was seen as promising until he was involved in a serious accident at Silverstone.

It left another driver dead and Matthews with a career-ending eye injury.

Instead, he concentrated on building his own second-hand car empire, with car dealerships and luxury coach manufacturing interests.

His first marriage was to Anita Taylor, one of Britain’s first female racing drivers. They had a daughter, Nina, but divorced three years later, in 1969.

He married a second time to the artist Jane Parker and, after moving out of their Rotherham bungalow, the couple lived on a 30-acre 18th-century estate in rural Lincolnshire. As their fortunes grew, there were periods when they lived in Paris and then Monaco.

They had three children, James, Spencer, and Michael; the latter died when he was 22 years old during an expedition to Mount Everest.

Matthews ventured into hotels and bought Eden Rock in St Barts in 1995 with his wife Jane.

The five-star Eden Rock hotel, where rooms can cost £5,000 a night, has become a favorite with celebrities and royals, including Tom Hanks, Beyoncé and Leonardo DiCaprio, along with Matthews’ son James , and his new wife, Pippa. The rest of the Middleton clan have also been seen at the resort.

Mr. Matthews and Jane now live on the island. He remains free on bail, with no travel restrictions, but has been periodically summoned to Paris for interviews.

St Barts is a French island, so it is part of the European Union. Mr Matthews is not considered to be a flight risk nor is he considered to be interfering with witnesses, and he has fully cooperated with the authorities in Paris.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Pippa Middleton and David Matthews for comment.

A family spokesperson had previously said: “David Matthews categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally refutes the outrageous and false accusation.”