Meghan Markle is ‘preparing to launch a major new commercial venture’ – and it’s NOT The Tig but something ‘genuine to who she is’, source claims

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Meghan Markle is “preparing to launch a major new business venture” that is “authentic for who she is”, reports claim.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, who currently lives in her $14million California mansion with Prince Harry, has been making more appearances in recent months, most recently attending a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

And now sources claim Meghan is set to announce a new project – and have insisted it is not a relaunch of her lifestyle blog The Tig.

According to The TelegraphAccording to Victoria Ward, the project will be authentically Meghan, while her “imminent return to Instagram is surely linked”.

Last month, it was reported that Meghan was set to ‘relaunch’ herself on Instagram and experts predicted she could earn a million dollars per post.

Meghan Markle, 42, ‘preparing to launch major new business venture’ that’s ‘authentic for who she is’, reports say

The Duchess of Sussex has been making more appearances in recent months, including at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Insiders also claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s future plans “will reflect their different professional interests and talents and be the result of careful consideration of their future direction and career.”

A source said: “They are both working on their own stuff. They fully support each other’s concepts and ideas, but they are different from each other, they have different meanings.

The Duchess, whose last account with her husband Prince Harry, @sussexroyal, had 9.4 million followers before being deactivated in 2020 when the couple ceased to be royals, is believed to be the original from a new account named @meghan.

Decorated with a photo of pink peonies, which are said to be Meghan’s favorite flowers, a source close to her team confirmed this week: “Yes, that’s her. Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back.

The account is already being followed by several of Meghan’s friends, including activist Mandana Dayani, who served as chairman of Archewell, the Sussex media and philanthropic society, until last December.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the impending relaunch. Meghan has never hidden the fact that she wants to return to Instagram.

Before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, Suits actress Meghan’s personal Instagram following numbered more than three million, while tens of thousands of fans signed up for her blog lifestyle, now defunct, The Tig.

Meghan first announced she was planning a return to Instagram in an interview with The Cut last year, telling writer Allison P Davis: “Do you want to know a secret? I’m coming back to Instagram.

The Duchess’ ‘new’ account already has 76,000 followers and experts say it could prove a huge boost to her finances.

She was slammed by a Hollywood bigwig as “not a great audio talent” after her Spotify series was cancelled.

The Instagram account that would belong to Meghan Markle and which will be the scene of her return to social networks

Eric Schiffer, a social media pundit who advises Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, ex-Disney actress Bella Thorne and cast members of the US version of Dragons’ Den, said: “I don’t think Meghan comeback on Instagram will surprise anyone.

“She has a new talent manager and that’s the next logical step.

“I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram. You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can earn $1m (£790,000) and more for just one post promoting a product.

“There’s no reason Meghan can’t earn that kind of honorarium.

“She has to be careful, as a Duchess, to avoid coming across as selling out every product available.” She will align herself with quality brands and companies that match her political and social beliefs.

Meghan’s newest project comes after a turbulent few months for the couple, after their lucrative Spotify project was dramatically scrapped after producing a 12-episode podcast and three-year celebratory special.

An old Instagram post from Meghan, while vacationing in New Zealand. Sources close to the Duchess said the new account belongs to her, adding: “Expect an announcement very soon.”

Jeremy Zimmer, the boss of United Talent Agency, slammed Meghan in June, saying: “It turns out that Meghan Markle wasn’t a big audio talent, or necessarily any talent.”

The couple have also reportedly failed to produce enough content to receive full payment for the £18million deal they signed after stepping down as senior royals.

But an Archetypes production source claimed Harry and Meghan had “lots of ideas and presented them” – although the project was delayed by huge red tape between the two parties and “things have evolved very slowly on both sides”.

It was reported that the source said last month, “They haven’t been given any official lay of the land to kick things off, so they were already on shaky ground before the ink was even dry.”