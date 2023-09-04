Mon. Sep 4th, 2023

    Hamieh broaches Upper Metn-Baabda district roads’ maintanence with MP Aboul Hessen

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh, on Monday welcomed his office at the Ministry, MP Hadi Aboul Hessen, accompanied by the Upper Metn Development Dossier Official, Mazen Choucair.nbsp;

    The visit was an occasion to present general developmental affairs, especially the files that fall within the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport regarding the maintenance and rehabilitation of roads in the Baabda and Upper Metn districts.

